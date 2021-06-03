Judge Cole Adams Maier was sworn in as the newest circuit judge for Clark and Madison counties May 31 on the steps of the Madison County Courthouse in Richmond.
Judge Jean C. Logue administered the oath of office. Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Maier to fill the Circuit Court vacancy created when Judge Logue retired May 3. Maier was serving as a District Court judge for Clark and Madison counties when she was appointed to Circuit Court. She was elected to the district bench in November 2018 and began serving in January 2019.
Maier’s husband, Mark, daughters Hampton and Mac, and mother stood with her as she took the oath. Her mother, Julia Adams, retired in 2008 after serving as a District Court and Circuit Court judge for Clark and Madison, which make up the 25th Judicial Circuit/District. With her investiture, Maier became the 30th judge to serve the circuit since its formation in 1805, according to Adams. Maier received her bachelor’s degree from Transylvania University and her juris doctor from the University of Kentucky J. David Rosenberg College of Law.
