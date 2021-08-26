I don’t remember when I began collecting baseball cards, but I was young and bought a pack nearly every time I went into a store. Whether it was at the Roundhill General Store, Winn Dixie or Thornberry’s Super Value, I put them in the buggy even when mom wasn’t looking.
One pack soon ended top being two packs, which meant two sticks of bubble gum and increased the odds of getting by favorite players. Some people collected an entire set of baseball cards for any given year, but I was more interested in collecting my favorite players and of course the “Rookie Cards” which nearly always were worth more according to whether or not that player was going to make it in the Major Leagues.
I collected hundreds of baseball cards and traded them with friends and made sure I kept them in “mint” condition by putting them in a sleeve in a binder especially made for baseball cards. Topps were the best baseball cards on the market and they were the exclusive card maker for Major League Baseball. I had hundreds of Topps cards and marveled at those — including my dad’s best friend Wayne Kindred — who had baseball cards I would only dream of, such as a Pete Rose rookie card, Johnny Bench rookie card and Mickey Mantle, Hank Aaron and hundreds of other cards produced by Topps in the 1950s-1970s.
To my surprise, my dad began collecting baseball cards sometime in the mid-1980s and he became a heavy hitter in the community. Our cards became intertwined and we had our own collection that I pretty much turned over to him eventually because teenager things became more important at that time.
Our time was mostly spent at Wells’ Barber Shop in Richmond and a baseball card shop was located adjacent to the shop. Eventually dad purchased the shop and suddenly, “The Dugout” was full of cards and complete sets that I only dreamed about when I was a child. We had cards galore and was the best shop in Madison County. I helped dad run the shop and Mr. Ramsey also was one of dad’s employees.
We traded cards, bought cards, sold packs of cards and attended baseball card shows around the region, especially at the Richmond Mall.
We were doing the baseball card thing when it was booming and it was fun as I watched and witnessed cards of such value trade hands. We sold various brands of cards, but mostly the ones of most value were Topps.
Thankfully we had the shop in operation when mom was on strike at Gibson Greeting Cards. Dad also had a full-time job at Richmond Utilities and was also pastoring a church at the time.
The shop provided us more than enough income to overcome mom’s loss from her full-time job. Mom worked various jobs until she went back to American Greetings, which bought out Gibson Greetings at some point during or after the strike.
Dad eventually sold the shop when card collecting went downhill somewhat. I no longer have a collection of cards, but a few boxed sets that dad gave me a long time ago.
As announced last week, Topps will no longer be the official card of Major League Baseball, but instead a new company, Fanatics will claim that right in the near future.
Although adulthood and responsibilities have kicked in during the past three decades, collecting baseball cards provided a lot of fun and excitement in my childhood and early teenage years thanks to Topps.
Those were the simple times and we didn’t even know it.
