LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — Daimion Collins never gave up in his quest to make a difference on the court this season.
The Kentucky forward simply waiting for his turn for a breakthrough in the Southeastern Conference and it came in the form of a big outing in the Wildcats’ 66-55 win at Alabama last Saturday night. Collins scored 10 points and grabbed six points in nine minutes off the bench.
“My whole mindset was, you just stay ready for my opportunity, to work and keep grinding every day,” he said Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s conference showdown at South Carolina.
Collins admitted waiting wasn’t always easy, but understood the circumstances of playing on a team stocked with veterans.
“I think that would be tough for any basketball player because, you know, every basketball player wants to get out there and play,” he said. “But you know, a team like ours, we have a whole lot of good players and you know, everybody had a nice so you just got to you got to keep yourself like, you got to stay with yourself. Think of the positive, you know, just keep working.”
Most of his teammates in the post, Collins has benefited from competing against Oscar Tshiebwe in practice and has to use his speed to make things happen under the basket.
“Oscar is real big and strong,” Collins said. “Going against him helps me more and more. My advantage is that I’m tall and I can jump. I have to use my quickness.”
Kentucky assistant coach Jai Lucas said Collins “wasn’t promised anything” when he arrived on campus and knew Collins could help in a variety of ways while on the floor this season.
“The thought process was that he would be somebody that would kind of fill the void that we didn't have, which is an elite shot blocker, lob threat and rim runner,” Lucas said. “We knew part of the reason he came here and his family sending him here was the development piece (and we’re) just continuing to do that.”
During the toughest of times when played sparingly or didn’t even reach the scorer’s table against Auburn on Jan. 22 and a week later at Kansas on Jan. 29, Collins relied on his teammates and parents to provide guidance and support.
“Everybody played a big part in just telling me to just keep going and stay ready,” he said. “But, I think my parents played the biggest part — talking to them every night (and) stuff like that. They would just help me get my head on straight.”
In the win over the Crimson Tide, Lucas said his biggest contribution was from the free-throw line, where he connected on six free throws in six attempts.
“That’s a hard thing to do on the road as a freshman who hasn’t played,” he said. “I’m sure he’s getting bombarded with people from the outside saying he’s not doing this or blaming the coaches.
“But being able to block all that, go in the game and execute. It’s easier to miss a free throw and build in an excuse, ‘I haven’t played so that’s why I missed those free throws.’ It’s harder to have that mental toughness and be like, ‘I’m making these free throws and helping my team win.’ That’s what he was able to do.”
SHARPE DECISION
Kentucky coach John Calipari said freshman guard Shaedon Sharpe will not play this season. Calipari consulted with Sharp and his parents wanted “to end all the speculation by again saying he will not play for is this season.”
“This was kind of always the plan was for him to kind of take this year to just practice, develop his body and then get ready for next year,” Lucas said. “But you know, when you get here, you get around the team and starts, you know, kind of get you get excited and you want to play in the game, you see the fans and stuff like that. So, you know, I think that became a part of it, but this was always the plan. … (Calipari) he was just ready to kind of, you know, Shane and his family were ready to kind of move forward and just get ready to focus on what's the next step.”
Calipari added Sharpe is “committed to bettering himself and our team in practice this year and being better prepared to lead us next season.”
“He's a high-level practice guy,” Lucas said. “You're not going to read it too many practice guys like that. You know, he has that ability. … You got to guard them. You know what I mean? He's he's coming at you. He's getting aggressive. He's getting more comfortable in practice. And that's the biggest thing.”
Gametracker: Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m., Tuesday. TV/Radio: ESPN, UK Radio Network.
