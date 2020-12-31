During his tenure on the Madison County Fiscal Court, Larry Combs was a strong advocate for Southern Madison County, the City of Berea. City and county leaders said his presence will be missed following his death last week.
Combs passed away early on Christmas Day at the age of 69 after representing District 1 for nearly four decades. He was laid to rest Wednesday and had been ill for the past month.
“In his role as Magistrate, Larry was a strong advocate for Berea and Southern Madison County,” Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley said. “He always made sure that the perspectives and interests of the people in his district were represented and respected on all matters coming before the fiscal court.”
Combs was elected into office in November of 1981 and sworn into office on Jan. 1, 1982, where he served until the time of his death. Combs served areas of Big Hill, Wallacetown, Dreyfus, Bobtown, the City of Berea and Duluth during his tenure on the Madison County Fiscal Court.
Fraley added “it’s hard to imagine that he served the people for nearly 40 years” in an elected capacity, but said Combs’ longevity in county government speaks for itself.
“I think this shows his love for our county and city and reveals that he had the heart of a true servant leader,” Fraley said. “His presence and voice in our County government is irreplaceable and he will be sorely missed.”
Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor agreed and ordered all flags be flown at half-staff from 8:30 a.m. Tuesday until 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
“It has been an honor to serve with Larry over the past six years,” Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor said. “His wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership has been a critical part of the direction of our County over the past 38 years.
“Magistrate Combs always ended his magistrate report at every fiscal court meeting with his iconic catch phrase, ‘I’m just happy to be here, Judge.’ I sure hope Larry knew how happy we all were to have him there.”
Fourth District Magistrate Tom Botkin has known Combs all of his life and considered him a “friend and mentor” on the court.
“Larry cared deeply for those he served for 39 years,” said Botkin. “My mother lives in the 1st district and during the six years I served with Larry on the court he never failed to ask me how she was doing before the meetings would begin. The citizens of Berea have lost a voice, a friend and a true public servant. He will be greatly missed. Job well done, Larry. Rest in Peace.”
Beyond his service as an elected official, Fraley relied on Combs for advice on various topics, including agriculture.
“Larry was just a great person.” Fraley said. “Whether if was it was advice on farming, or catching up on how your family was doing, he always had time to talk, hear your concerns, and give his advice. Larry was always there when you needed him.”
———
A replacement for Combs’ vacancy on the Fiscal Court will be made by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, according to Kentucky Revised Statutes 63.190.
The statute reads as follows:
“In the event of a vacancy in the magistrate position, the appointment is made by the Governor. There is no deadline set in statute by when a decision must be made by Office of the Governor.”
