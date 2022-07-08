By Mary Margaret Cheeks
Shelter Insurance has been a staple in Berea and Madison County for several decades in assisting citizens with their insurance needs.
Recently, Kim Maupin was hired as the new agent to manage the Shelter Insurance location in Berea.
“My dad had an office over here in Berea for years and it was only like four doors down from here.” said Maupin. “And I graduated from Madison Southern, so this is like coming home.”
Maupin began working in the field of insurance because she has always had a passion for helping others. She strives to build relationships with her clients and will be with them in the best and worst times of life.
Maupin’s credits one specific mentor when it comes to her success and compassion in insurance; her dad.
“My dad has been in insurance since he was in college for his uncle.” said Maupin “Then he bought an agency the year I was born. I worked for my dad for a long time. I have been in insurance for over twenty years.”
In her past experiences as agent, Maupin worked for her father in Lancaster. She not only was passionate about serving the city of Lancaster with their insurance needs, but she was also very involved in the community. Maupin was president for the Chamber of Commerce, president of the Rotary club, actively involved in her Women’s club, and she also created “Winter Fest”.
“I want to serve my community.” said Maupin.
“I love that Berea is very community orientated, and I think Madison County as a whole is. We are really blessed with it.” said Maupin “There are so many programs here that give back to the community, and Shelter is the same way. Shelter helps with scholarships. I am able to put in, and they match certain funds and help give back to students and the community. I’m really excited about that.”
In the office, Maupin is accompanied by two wonderful CSRs; Michelle Lewis and Christy Webb who are equally as passionate about helping their community.
“It’s exciting.” said Lewis, whom has worked in insurance since 1996. “It’s nice to be able to help when you can.”
Last year, Shelter Insurance celebrated their 75th anniversary.
The company offers home, auto, rental, and life insurance and different types of promotional policies. Shelter Insurance can also work with specialty lines for rare insurance needs.
Shelter Insurance not only serves the citizens of Berea, but has a large number of clients from surrounding cities such as Richmond, McKee, Irvine, Lancaster, and Somerset. Some of those clients have been loyal to Shelter Insurance for several decades.
“I think that is the wonderful thing about small towns.” said Maupin. “These are the people you go to church with, you go to school with, these are the people your grandparents grew up with, or maybe you’re a neighbor on the farm. It’s the people you live and work with.”
If you are interested in learning more about Shelter Insurance or new agent, Kim Maupin, you can visit the website: shelterinsurance.com. Citizens can also call or text (859)-986-1979. Shelter Insurance is located at 292 Glades Road in Berea.
