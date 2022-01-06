“If you start something, finish it.”
I heard those words pretty often from my Dad when I was young and haven’t forgotten what it means to be committed even in my current stage of adulthood. For the most part, he was talking about sports and not giving up, but the saying has applied to every area of my life.
For the most part, I’ve tried to adhere to my Dad’s words. Sometimes I have faltered, but have always given my best in my career profession, hobbies and other things such as household chores and financial responsibilities.
I was a member of the boys basketball team at Berea in high school and wasn’t the best player, but tried to be the best teammate and made memories doing it. I loved being part of the team, even if that meant not being the star player or in the rotation.
During the past few weeks, numerous college athletics have opted out of playing in the postseason to avoid risking injury with their eyes on the NFL Draft instead of putting team above self.
There is nothing wrong with looking ahead to the future, but the present also is precious. They’re moments that you can’t take back once a decision has been made. In other words, game over and there are no instant replays to fall back on once the proverbial buzzer sounds.
I don’t get why any player would decide not to play in a bowl game after putting blood, sweat and tears into the regular season? From the recruiting process to the final game, schools and administrations have invested in a player and I would think skipping a bowl game to avoid injury is a selfish move. Don’t players risk injury during the regular-season too?
Many may disagree and think the player is protecting his future, but what if that player never gets an opportunity to play another game and played his last down? Did the player just think of himself instead of the team during the regular-season?
Makes you wonder.
Some professional players are guilty of seemingly selfish acts, too. I watched in complete disbelief after Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown ran off the field in a game against the New York Jets on Sunday.
Apparently Brown has some issues, but there is a right way to handle frustration and anger. Instead of making a scene, why didn’t Brown talk to his coach and ownership in private if issues were abundant in his life? He left his team and his teammates behind and Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said Brown was no longer on the team following the contest.
Arians didn’t want to talk about Brown, but instead he wanted to answer questions about Brown’s former teammates who didn’t join Brown in leaving the field. I applaud Arians for his actions following the game and hope that Brown gets the help and support he needs in the future.
There is something to be said about commitment, whether you’re playing football or checkers. Fight to the finish and you will have no regret because you gave your best.
