I remember that one of the most often used cures for us as kids was the hot water bottle. Just a big rubber bag with a stopper at one end to pour hot water into. If you have ever had a bad earache, these are a blessing. Just lay down with the bad ear resting on the top of the hot water bottle and wait for relief and sleep hopefully. I don’t think we had a heating pad when I was a kid.
I really only remember a few medicines that my family ever used when I was a kid. My grandmother swore by Campho-Phenique. I can still remember that green bottle and how it would sting. She even used it to gargle with. Vicks VapoRub for sure was another one I remember. My mom would put this on our chests and cover with a rag when we had problems with deep coughs. My husband hates it when I use this now. He cannot stand the smell. If it works, though, it’s worth it. Good ‘ole Vaseline is another all-around medicine that I remember. At least it didn’t sting. The last medicine that I know about was worm medicine. I saw it mentioned a few times in my Mom’s diary. I did a brief google search on this subject, and it was pretty gross. I’m glad I don’t have any personal memories about that.
I don’t remember having poison ivy much when I was a kid, but I sure get it easily enough now. (My husband’s cure is a few aspirin dissolved in melted snow water.) My Mom was sitting on a tree once that had fallen down or been cut down. She didn’t realize that there was poison oak growing on it. The next morning her face swelled up and she could barely see out. That required a trip to the doctor.
I always remember hearing that chewing tobacco on a bee sting will help with the pain. I didn’t try that remedy out, but I can still remember a big old bumble bee stinging me on my head once. It felt like it was boring right into my brain.
Of course, another ailment straight from the devil is lice. These have been around for a long time and are a real trial for everyone involved. The old remedy for boys was to just shave your head. Effective but not fun. An old remedy I also heard about was kerosene. I can’t imagine you could ever get the smell out, and what happened if you got it in your eyes? This is not recommended now for many reasons.
It’s great to have drug stores with treatments for lots of ailments. You can always be ready for any emergency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.