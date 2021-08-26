The general expectation we all have of one another, in my eyes, has always been that your word is your bond, your manners reflect your raisin’, and you shouldn’t do anything that you’re gonna regret come Sunday morning. But, as I grow older and am more interactive with those who were not blessed to grow and learn here in Kirksville, I realize that some people are losing touch with these things in a lot of ways. Or, perhaps, maybe our town is one of the last of its kind.
In columns prior, I’ve shared sentiments about how wonderful it is to live here and be part of this community, but it occurred to me this past weekend that so much of what we do is truly unique.
When our kids get together down here, parents talk to each other and thank one another for letting their child join the festivities. People here still feed one another when it’s supper time and the visit lasted a little longer than we thought. Many of us have open doors to our homes for our friends and family to come visit any time, and we mean that open invitation with the utmost sincerity.
When someone says they are going to be at an event, or somewhere to work or help, they go and they’re on time — because the value of their word is that important to them.
For me, my house never feels big enough for all the people I want to come in and eat supper with me on the weekends.
I will always want to introduce myself to new people and make them feel welcome in my presence. I will always want to bring a meal to a friend when they’re having a good moment or bad — I’ll celebrate with you or cry with you. There will never be a day when I just lower my head and not socialize — if I don’t know you, I will before I walk away. It’s just not in my blood. I was brought up to believe that the way you welcome people, the love you show them, and the promises you keep with them reflect your raisin’- those are your manners and it’s who you are.
There aren’t many things that define us in this life. But, the way you treat those around you, even the strangers, is everything. If we are called to love our neighbor, we should do it right. Sometimes love means honesty when it brings a change for the good, or forgiving someone even when it’s hard. Loving a neighbor may also mean being more than welcoming to a new person, bringing a neighbor a bowl of soup beans just because you were thinking of them, or praying for someone because you don’t know why they’re struggling, but you know that they are.
Loving your neighbor is mostly treating people the way you want to be treated, even when it’s hard to do.
I hope our community never loses those values and the ability to be a great neighbor. I think we exude the best manners around, and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.
For many of us, these things are just common sense, but lately it seems some of the world is in short supply of that.
