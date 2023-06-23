Community Calandar for the week of July 21 - 28, 2023

• Narcotics Anonymous meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Union Church. Meetings are free and open to the public. 

• Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church at 310 Chestnut Street and every Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at Berea United Methodist Church (Wesley House), 202 Fee Street Berea.  

• Tasty Tuesdays, every Tuesday, April – September, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Irvine McDowell Park, Richmond, live music, and food trucks

• Weekly Grief Support Group, every Thursday at 2 p.m. Hospice Care Plus Care Center, 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond.  Open to anyone whose loved one was cared for by Hospice Care Plus.  Pre-register at hospicecareplus.org or by calling 859-986-1500

• Movies in the Park (Sweet Home Alabama), Friday, June 23rd, beginning at Dusk, Irvine McDowell Park, Lancaster Avenue, Richmond,  food trucks on site

• Monday Live Team Trivia, Monday, June 26th Rebel Rebel Studio and Lounge, 440 Chestnut Street, Berea, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. 

• Wine Down Wednesday, Wednesday, June 28th, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Boone Tavern Hotel and Restaurant, 100 Main Street, Berea

• Spray and Play, Wednesday, June 28th 1 – 3 p.m. Irvine McDowell Park, Lancaster Avenue, Richmond, balloons, arts and crafts, games and more

• Jammin’ on the Porch, Thursday, June 29th 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Russel Acton Folk Center, 212 West Jefferson, Berea

