Community Calandar for the week of July 21 - 28, 2023

• Narcotics Anonymous meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Union Church. Meetings are free and open to the public.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church at 310 Chestnut Street and every Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at Berea United Methodist Church (Wesley House), 202 Fee Street Berea.
• Tasty Tuesdays, every Tuesday, April – September, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Irvine McDowell Park, Richmond, live music, and food trucks
• Weekly Grief Support Group, every Thursday at 2 p.m. Hospice Care Plus Care Center, 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond. Open to anyone whose loved one was cared for by Hospice Care Plus. Pre-register at hospicecareplus.org or by calling 859-986-1500
• Movies in the Park (Sweet Home Alabama), Friday, June 23rd, beginning at Dusk, Irvine McDowell Park, Lancaster Avenue, Richmond, food trucks on site
• Monday Live Team Trivia, Monday, June 26th Rebel Rebel Studio and Lounge, 440 Chestnut Street, Berea, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.
• Wine Down Wednesday, Wednesday, June 28th, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Boone Tavern Hotel and Restaurant, 100 Main Street, Berea
• Spray and Play, Wednesday, June 28th 1 – 3 p.m. Irvine McDowell Park, Lancaster Avenue, Richmond, balloons, arts and crafts, games and more
• Jammin’ on the Porch, Thursday, June 29th 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Russel Acton Folk Center, 212 West Jefferson, Berea
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.