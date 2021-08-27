Community Calendar August 25, 2021

• Hospice Care Plus will be having a Caregiver Connection Meeting on Monday Sept. 13 from noon-1:30 PM. A guest speaker will present on caregiver and respite benefit programs and how to apply. Register at hospicecareplus.org or call (859) 986-1500. Free and open to all family caregivers. Sponsored by Hospice Care Plus. Meetings are virtual for now. Tech assistance will be available.
• The Berea Spoonbread Festival is set for Sept. 17-19. The event opens at 3 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Berea Memorial Park and the Folk Center. The Balloon Glow will be 7-10 p.m. at the Berea Community School with live music featuring the Paint Creek Band). The grand opening is at 10 a.m. on Sept. 18 and the parade is set for 2 p.m. on Sept. 18. The car show will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Berea Community School parking lot.
• The Berea Parks and Recreation Department will have a “Grill and Chill” skate competition 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Berea Skate Park.
• Levitt Amp Berea Music Series, Berea City Annex: Sept. 3, SG Goodman, Tyler Devall; Sept. 4, Señora May and Robert Overbee and the Vulgar Movements.
• Berea Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Fee Park.
• Millstone Festival, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Oct. 9, downtown Richmond. Vendor registration: richmond.ky.us.
