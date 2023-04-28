Community Calendar for the week beginning April 26, 2023

• Narcotics Anonymous meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Union Church and every Saturday at noon at 202 Fee Street (Wesley House). Meetings are free and open to the public.
• Tasty Tuesdays, every Tuesday, April – September, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Irvine McDowell Park, Richmond, live music and food trucks
• Shred With Craig – Craig Loftis State Farm Insurance, Thursday, April 27th 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. 145 Plaza Drive
• Free Market, Berea Branch of the Madison County Public Library Community Room, 319 Chestnut Street, Thursday April 27th, 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
• Raptors over Richmond!!! Saturday April 29th, 11 a.m. Madison County Cooperative Extensions 230 Duncannon Lane, Richmond
• EKU Division of Natural Areas Spring 2023 Nature Exploration Series, Taylor Fork Ecological Area (1 Hancock Taylor Lane) Bird Banding Bonanza, Saturday, April 29th, 9 a.m. – 11 am, for more information contact naturalareas@eku.edu
• Field of Dreams Festival, OwlEyes Farm, 10981 Battlefield Memorial Highway, April 29th, 2 p.m. – 9 p.m.
• Walk Through the Wildflower Books, Friday, April 28th, 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.; Friday, May 5th, 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m., Hutchins Library Berea College
• The Aristocrats, Spotlight Playhouse, 214 Richmond Road North, April 29th, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; April 29th, 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.; April 30th, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
• Berea Farmer’s Market, April 29th 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Chestnut Street Pavilion, 635 Chestnut Street, Berea
• Eureka! Exploring Exploding Structure in Writing, Loyal Jones Appalachian Center, 205 N. Main Street April 29th, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
• Kites Away, May 6th, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m., Berea Parks and Recreation skate park/football field, West Jefferson Street, Berea
• Berea Bluegrass String Fest, May 6th, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. A day of Bluegrass music with performances by the McLain Family Band Laurel River Line, The Kelly Caldwell Band, Olde Town Project, The Berea College Bluegrass Ensemble and Mountain Music Ambassadors from Morehead State University. Tickets $20 at the door
• Romeo and Juliet, Playhouse May 6th, 7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.; May 7th, 2 p.m.- 3:30 p.m.
• Spotlight Presents: Break -A-Leg 5K/1mile fun walk/run. May 7th, 8:30 a.m. Fundraiser to support Spotlight Acting School https://runsignup.com/Ra
• Dead Giveaway – A Mystery Comedy, Presented by the Bluegrass Players Adult Acting Troupe, May 12th, 8 p.m., May 13th, 8 p.m., May 19th, 8 p.m., Spotlight Theater
• The Mountain Minor Live Performance, Sunday May 7th, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
• Hospice Care Plus is hosting a group training for new volunteers on May 20th in Richmond. For questions or to register contact Mariah at 859-985-1500.
• Fish with a Firefighter, Saturday June 10th 10 – 2 Lake Reba Park Boat Dock PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED questions 859-623-8753 or email parksandrec@richmond.ky.us
