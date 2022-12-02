Community Calendar for the week ending December 7, 2022

YTC public meeting set for Thursday
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will have a public meeting on the roadway improvements from Duncannon Road to the Madison County Airport. The informal meeting with no formal presentation will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 at Kirksville Elementary School on Lancaster Road.
Christmas Parade Saturday
The Berea Chamber of Commerce 36th annual Twilight Christmas Parade is set for 6 p.m. Saturday. The parade theme is “A Cartoon Christmas. The parade starts from Berea Community School parking then proceeds to Pirate Parkway, then onto Ellipse Street toward Old Town; Turns right from Ellipse Street on to Jefferson Street; Turns left from Jefferson Street on to North Broadway toward Artisan Village; Proceeds up the hill on North Broadway, then turns left on to Chestnut Street (U.S. 25); Route follows Chestnut Street until Main Street (Hwy 595), then turns left onto Main; Procession proceeds down the hill on Main Street, then turns left on to Ellipse Street, then back to Berea Community High School parking lot.
‘Celebration of
Christmas’
Berea College’s Music Department and The Willis D. Weatherford, Jr. Campus Christian Center (CCC) will present “A Celebration of Christmas,” the annual Christmas concert, on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3 at Union Church. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on both nights.
Performances from eight ensembles: Folk-Roots Ensemble, Bel Canto Treble Singers, Concert Choir featuring Chamber Singers, Wind Ensemble, Black Music Ensemble, Mariachi Berea, Jazz Ensemble, and Bluegrass Ensemble will be featured.
Seating is limited and ticket reservations are required. The concert is free for Berea College students and children 2 years old and younger. General admission tickets for each performance are $5 per person. To secure a ticket, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-celebration-of-christmas-2022-tickets-457014772487.
Yule Fest planned
for Dec. 11
The 30th annual Danish American Yule Fest is set for Sunday, Dec. 11 from 5:30-8 p.m. at the Folk Center.
The event, sponsored by the Folk Circle Association of Berea is free and is open to the public.
Santa visits various sites throughout city
Santa Claus will be making his rounds starting Monday, Dec. 12 ai various businesses throughout Berea. His stops will be as follows:
• Monday, Dec. 12: 3-3:45 p.m., Whitaker Bank (Chestnut Street branch); 4-4:45 p.m., Berea Tourism; 5-5:45 p.m., Subway (Richmond Road location)
• Tuesday, Dec.13: 3-3:45 p.m., Tractor Supply); 4-4:45 p.m., Ace Hardware; 5-6:45 p.m., Folk Center.
