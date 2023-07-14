Community Calendar for the week ending July 18, 2023

• Narcotics Anonymous meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Union Church. Meetings are free and open to the public.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church at 310 Chestnut Street and every Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at Berea United Methodist Church (Wesley House), 202 Fee Street Berea.
• Weekly Grief Support Group, every Thursday at 2 p.m. Hospice Care Plus Care Center, 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond. Open to anyone who’s loved one was cared for by Hospice Care Plus. Pre-register at hospicecareplus.org or by calling 859-986-1500
• Kirksville Community Center is available for parties, reunions. Contact Billie Battles at 859-338-6690
• Madison County Historical Society Open Forum, Thursday, July 13th, 5:30 p.m., Madison County Public Library Richmond Branch, 507 West Main Street, Richmond, Free and open to the public. Door Prizes. Refreshments Served
• Rockin’ with Elvis, Friday, July 14th, 7 – 9 p.m., Historic Boone Tavern, 100 Main Street
• Literary Open Mic Night featuring Yvette Neisser, Thursday, July 20th 7 – 9 p.m., Berea Arts Council, 444 Chestnut Street
• Plaza Car Show, Saturday, July 15th, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., State Farm- Craig Loftis, 145 Plaza Drive, 50% of profits going to Berea Evangelistic Church. Dash plaques, door prizes, food trucks, live music, raffles and more! Pre-register by June 30th
• Madison County Historical Society monthly meeting, July 20th, 5:30 p.m. Madison County Public Library Richmond Branch, Topic open forum #2, discussion with members
• 2023 Community Art Show Closing Reception, Saturday, July 22, 5 – 8 p.m., Berea Arts Council, 444, Chestnut Street
• Festival of Learnshops, Friday, July 21 – Sunday, July 30th, Contact Berea Tourism for more information
• Berea City Park Creek and Trails Community Clean Up, Saturday, July 29th, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., for more information https://fb.me/e/1a13whrB
• Songwriters in the Round, August 3, 2023, 7 – 9 p.m., Berea Arts Council, 444 Chestnut Street
•. Little Women, presented by Spotlight Playhouse, 214 Richmond Road North, Friday, August 4th, 8 p.m.
•. Little Women, presented by Spotlight Playhouse, 214 Richmond Road North, Saturday, August 5th, 8 p.m.
