Community Calendar for the week ending July 18, 2023

• Narcotics Anonymous meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Union Church. Meetings are free and open to the public.

• Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church at 310 Chestnut Street and every Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at Berea United Methodist Church (Wesley House), 202 Fee Street Berea. 

• Weekly Grief Support Group, every Thursday at 2 p.m. Hospice Care Plus Care Center, 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond.  Open to anyone who’s loved one was cared for by Hospice Care Plus.  Pre-register at hospicecareplus.org or by calling 859-986-1500

• Kirksville Community Center is available for parties, reunions.  Contact Billie Battles at 859-338-6690

• Madison County Historical Society Open Forum, Thursday, July 13th, 5:30 p.m., Madison County Public Library Richmond Branch, 507 West Main Street, Richmond, Free and open to the public.  Door Prizes. Refreshments Served

• Rockin’ with Elvis, Friday, July 14th, 7 – 9 p.m., Historic Boone Tavern, 100 Main Street

• Literary Open Mic Night featuring Yvette Neisser, Thursday, July 20th 7 – 9 p.m., Berea Arts Council, 444 Chestnut Street

• Plaza Car Show, Saturday, July 15th, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., State Farm- Craig Loftis, 145 Plaza Drive, 50% of profits going to Berea Evangelistic Church.  Dash plaques, door prizes, food trucks, live music, raffles and more!  Pre-register by June 30th

• Madison County Historical Society monthly meeting, July 20th, 5:30 p.m. Madison County Public Library Richmond Branch, Topic open forum #2, discussion with members

• Literary Open Mic Night featuring Yvette Neisser, Thursday, July 20th, 7 – 9 p.m., Berea Arts Council, 444 Chestnut Street

• 2023 Community Art Show Closing Reception, Saturday, July 22, 5 – 8 p.m., Berea Arts Council, 444, Chestnut Street

• Festival of Learnshops, Friday, July 21 – Sunday, July 30th, Contact Berea Tourism for more information

• Berea City Park Creek and Trails Community Clean Up, Saturday, July 29th, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., for more information https://fb.me/e/1a13whrB

• Songwriters in the Round, August 3, 2023, 7 – 9 p.m., Berea Arts Council, 444 Chestnut Street

•. Little Women, presented by Spotlight Playhouse, 214 Richmond Road North, Friday, August 4th, 8 p.m.

•. Little Women, presented by Spotlight Playhouse, 214 Richmond Road North, Saturday, August 5th, 8 p.m.

Recommended for you