Community Calendar for the Week of April 20. 2-22
  • The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will host an Afternoon Movie “Cheaper by the Dozen” 4 to 6 p.m. on April 21.
  • The Kirksville Community Center will host its “Spring Gathering” 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23.
  • The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host an “Earth Day Event” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23 at Camp Catalpa Park.
  • The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Preschool Story Time” 10 to 11 a.m. on April 25.
  • The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Toddler Time” 10 to 11 a.m. on April 19, April 26.
  • The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Tasty Tuesdays” 5 to 8 p.m. on April 19, April 26 (every Tuesday) at Irvine McDowell Park.
  • The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will host an Afternoon Movie “Fireworks” 4 to 6 p.m. on April 28.
  • The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “City Nature Challenge Event” 4 p.m. on April 29 at Taylor Fork Ecological Area.

Recommended for you