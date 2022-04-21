Community Calendar for the Week of April 20. 2-22

- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will host an Afternoon Movie “Cheaper by the Dozen” 4 to 6 p.m. on April 21.
- The Kirksville Community Center will host its “Spring Gathering” 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23.
- The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host an “Earth Day Event” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23 at Camp Catalpa Park.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Preschool Story Time” 10 to 11 a.m. on April 25.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Toddler Time” 10 to 11 a.m. on April 19, April 26.
- The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Tasty Tuesdays” 5 to 8 p.m. on April 19, April 26 (every Tuesday) at Irvine McDowell Park.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will host an Afternoon Movie “Fireworks” 4 to 6 p.m. on April 28.
- The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “City Nature Challenge Event” 4 p.m. on April 29 at Taylor Fork Ecological Area.
- Madison County celebrates 'National County Government Month'
- Accident claims life of Madison County teenager
- Hello, Kentucky! Buc-ee's opens its doors in Richmond
- Madison County Property Transfers: April 3 - 6, 2022
- Madison County Property Transfers: March 31 - April 1. 2022
- Madison County Marriage Licenses: March 31 - April 6, 2022
- Entire U.S. stockpile of VX Nerve Agent eliminated
- Madison County Detention Center: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- Madison County Courts: March 31 - April 6, 2022
- Berea Chamber of Commerce celebrates new location
