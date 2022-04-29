- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will host an Afternoon Movie “Fireworks” 4 to 6 p.m. on April 28.
- The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “City Nature Challenge Event” 4 p.m. on April 29 at Taylor Fork Ecological Area.
- The Berea Parks & Recreation will host “City Nature Challenge: BioBlitz” 3 p.m. on May 1 at Berea City Park (meet at the skate park).
- The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will have “Learn to Dance The West Coast Swing” 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 1, May 22.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Preschool Story Time” 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 2, May 9.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Toddler Time” 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 3, May 10.
- The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will have “Free Reading and Language GED classes” 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 3, May 10, May 17, May 24, May 31.
- The Berea Parks & Recreation will host “Star Wars Trivia Night” 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 4 at the Folk Center.
- The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will have “Free GED classes” 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 4, May 11, May 18, May 25.
- The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will have “Free GED classes” 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 5, May 6, May 12, May 13, May 19, May 20, May 26, May 27.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will host an Afternoon Movie “The King’s Daughter” 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 5.
- The Berea Parks & Recreation will host “Kites Away” 12 p.m. on May 7 at Skate Park Football Field.
- The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will host “Superhero Party” 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on May 7.
- The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Lake Reba Kayak Race” 10 a.m. on May 7 at Lake Reba Shelter C.
- The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will host “Video Game Free-For-All" 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 28.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will host “Summer Reading Kick-off Party” 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 31.
