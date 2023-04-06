Community Calendar for the week of April 5 - 12, 2023

Good Friday service set
A community Good Friday service will be at the Berea United Methodist Church, corner of Chestnut & Fee St., on Friday April 7 at noon.
Ministers from various area churches will take part in the service. The message will be delivered by Rev. Dr. LeSette Wright, Dean of Chapel at Berea College.
For more information, please call the church office at 859-986-3485.
Spring gathering April 15
The annual spring gathering at the Kirksville Community Center will be 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 9-2.
The event will feature 50-plus vendors who will be located in the gym and at the park. Arts & Crafts, direct sales, Kentucky Proud, Antiques & Vintage items and food trucks will be featured.
Residential session offered
The New Opportunity School for Women, a nonprofit organization that serves under-resourced Appalachian women, will offer a two-week residential session June 3-17.
The New Opportunity School works to remove barriers to education, employment and personal fulfillment for women who are challenged by a lack of opportunity, skills, resources and support. In June and November, NOSW will bring 12 women to Berea for two weeks of classes and activities on self-esteem and wellness, career and education, Appalachian culture, artistic expression, creative writing and more. The program is entirely free to women, including classes, books, lodging, meals and field trips. NOSW is currently recruiting for the June session. To learn more and apply, visit nosw.org or contact staff member Crystal Burton at cburton@nosw.org.
CHI receives patient award
Saint Joseph Berea has been recognized as a 2023 Outstanding Patient Experience Award recipient. This distinction places Saint Joseph Berea among the top 10 percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades, the leading marketplace that connects people with the right doctor and hospital.
“At Saint Joseph Berea, our caregivers, from the bedside nurse to our support employees to our physicians, all are focused on humankindness and quality care,” said John Yanes, president, Saint Joseph Berea. “Our teams of caregivers are determined to provide the highest quality of care, focused on each patient as an individual. We are proud to receive this national award, which recognizes the success of those efforts.”
For the annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated 3,138 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from January 2021 through December 2021. Of those hospitals evaluated, 419 hospitals outperformed their peers—based on their patients’ responses—to achieve this award.
Healthgrades evaluates performance by applying a scoring methodology to ten patient experience measures, using data collected from HCAHPS survey of the hospital’s own patients. Survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital.
