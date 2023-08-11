Community Calendar for the week of August 10 - 16, 2023

• Narcotics Anonymous meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Union Church. Meetings are free and open to the public.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church at 310 Chestnut Street and every Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at Berea United Methodist Church (Wesley House), 202 Fee Street Berea.
• Weekly Grief Support Group, every Thursday at 2 p.m. Hospice Care Plus Care Center, 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond. Open to anyone who’s loved one was cared for by Hospice Care Plus. Pre-register at hospicecareplus.org or by calling 859-986-1500
• Kirksville Community Center is available for parties, reunions. Contact Billie Battles at 859-338-6690
• Improv Comedy Night, Thursday, August 10th, 7 – 9 p.m. Berea Arts Council, 444, Chestnut Street
• Jammin on the Porch, Thursday, August 10th, 7 – 9 p.m., Russel Acton Folk Center, 212 W. Jefferson Street
• Crumpled Classics, Friday, August 11th, 6:30 – 8 p.m., Spotlight Playhouse, 214 Richmond Road North
• Levitt AMP Berea Music Series, Friday, August 11th, 6:30 – 9 p.m., Berea City Park Expansion, 400 N. Broadway
• Little Women, Friday, August 11th, 8 – 10 p.m., Spotlight Playhouse, 214 Richmond Road North
• Crumpled Classics, Saturday, August 12th, 6:30 – 8 p.m., Spotlight Playhouse, 214 Richmond Road North
• Levitt AMP Berea Music Series, Saturday, August 12th 6:30 – 8 p.m., Berea City Park Expansion, 400 North Broadway
• Little Women, Saturday, August 12th, 8 – 10 p.m., Spotlight Playhouse, 214 Richmond Road North
• Crumpled Classics, Sunday, August 13th 2 – 4 p.m., Spotlight Playhouse, 214 Richmond Road North
• Calling All Horror Fans, Sunday, August 13th, 3 – 5 p.m., The Taleless Dog Booksellers, 204 Estill Street
• Monday Live Team Trivia, Monday, August 14th, 7 – 9 p.m., Rebel Rebel Studio and Lounge, 440 Chestnut Street
• Tuesday Open Mic, Tuesday, August 15th, 8 – 10 p.m., Rebel Rebel Studio and Lounge, 440 Chestnut Street
• Woodcarver Wednesday, Wednesday, August 16th, 10 a.m. – noon, Berea Welcome Center, 3 Artist Circle
• Wine Down Wednesday, Wednesday, August 16th, 5 – 8 p.m., Historic Boone Tavern Hotel and Restaurant
• 14th Annual Berea Celtic Fest and Gathering, Thursday, August 17th – Sunday, August 20th, www.berea-celtic.com for more information
