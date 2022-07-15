Community Calendar for the Week of July 13, 2022

• The Berea City Pool will host “Free Aqua Zumba Classes” 7 to 7:45 p.m. on July 14, July 21, July 28.
• The Madison County Public Library will host “Silly Sea Adventures- Magic Show by Mark Wood” 10 a.m. (Richmond) and 2 p.m. (Berea) on July 14.
• The Madison County Public Library will host “Live Sharks! - Presented by Newport Aquarium” 11: 30 a.m. (Richmond) and 2 p.m. (Berea) on July 15.
• The Berea City Pool will host “Free Lap Swimming” 11 a.m. to 12 :30 p.m. on July 17, July 24, and July 31.
• The Berea City Pool will host “Free Lap Swimming” 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 18 and July 25.
• The Madison County Public Library will host “Sea Song: Art Puppet Show- Presented by Hobey Ford” 10 a.m. (Berea) and 2 p.m. (Richmond) on July 19.
• Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will host “Hook and Cook- Harvest your own local meat” 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Lake Reba Adventure Falls on July 19, July 26.
• Richmond Cinemark will have “Summer Movie Clubhouse- 8 Weeks of Mega-Fun Movies for Kids” on July 20, July 27. (Selected movies will be $1.50, every Wednesday through August 3).
• Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Spray & Play with the Richmond Fire Department” 2 to 3 p.m. at Robinson Terrace on July 20.
• The Madison County Public Library will host “Live Raptors- Presented by Liberty Nature Center” 10 a.m. (Richmond) and 2 p.m. (Berea) on July 21.
• The Madison County Public Library will host “Tell Me a Tale- Storytelling by Dane Hosler” 10 a.m. (Berea) and 2 p.m. (Richmond) on July 26.
• The Madison County Public Library will host “Read and Bloom- Live Music by Zak Morgan” 10 a.m. (Richmond) and 2 p.m. (Berea) on July 28.
