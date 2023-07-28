Community Calendar for the week of July 26 - August 2, 2023

• Narcotics Anonymous meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Union Church. Meetings are free and open to the public.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church at 310 Chestnut Street and every Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at Berea United Methodist Church (Wesley House), 202 Fee Street Berea.
• Weekly Grief Support Group, every Thursday at 2 p.m. Hospice Care Plus Care Center, 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond. Open to anyone who’s loved one was cared for by Hospice Care Plus. Pre-register at hospicecareplus.org or by calling 859-986-1500
• Kirksville Community Center is available for parties, reunions. Contact Billie Battles at 859-338-6690
• Madison County Historical Society monthly meeting, July 20th, 5:30 p.m. Madison County
• Festival of Learnshops, Friday, July 21 – Sunday, July 30th, Contact Berea Tourism for more information
• Woodcarver Wednesday, Wednesday July 26th, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Berea Welcome Center, 3 Artist Circle
• Wine Down Wednesday, Wednesday, July 26th, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Historic Boone Tavern, 100 Main Street
• Jammin’ On The Porch, Thursday, July 27th , 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., Russel Acton Folk Center, 212 W. Jefferson Street
• Thursday Night Vibe: Night Owl Mixer, Thursday, July 27th, 7 p.m. – midnight, Berea Arts Council, 444 Chestnut Street
• Berea City Park Creek and Trails Community Cleanup, Saturday, July 29th, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Berea City Park, W. Jefferson Street
• Mini Gnomes by Julie’s Fibers, Saturday, July 29th, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Space2B, 106 Estridge Court, $40 registration fee. Contact feltwithjulie@outlook.com
• Berea City Park Creek and Trails Community Clean Up, Saturday, July 29th, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., for more information https://fb.me/e/1a13whrB
• Songwriters in the Round, August 3, 2023, 7 – 9 p.m., Berea Arts Council, 444 Chestnut Street
•. Little Women, presented by Spotlight Playhouse, 214 Richmond Road North, Friday, August 4th, 8 p.m.
•. Little Women, presented by Spotlight Playhouse, 214 Richmond Road North, Saturday, August 5th, 8 p.m.
• Madison County Historical Society monthly meeting (Annual Meeting/Picnic), August 5th, Acton Folk Center, 6 p.m., Topic: 7th Annual MCHS Recognition Presentations
