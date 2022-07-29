Community Calendar for the week of July 27, 2022

Upcoming events
• July 29-Aug. 6- Madison County Fair at the Fair Grounds
• July 29-Movie in the Park at Irving McDowell Park. The movie will be “Grease” July 29- A Taste of Richmond from 5:30-8p.m. at the Richmond Community Center. The event will feature food trucks and live music
• July 30- Hops and Vines Festival from 2-10 p.m. on South 2nd Street. All proceeds will benefit the Madison County Humane Society.
• Aug. 5- CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Super Hero Gala 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the EKY Center for the Arts.
• Aug. 6- Back to School Bash from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Berea Welcome Center. Berea Tourism is sponsoring the event.
• Aug. 11- Back to School from 2 p.m.-6p.m. at the Irving McDowell Park. The event is sponsored by the Richmond Teen Center and Richmond Parks and Recreation Department.
