Community Calendar for the week of June 29 - July 6, 2022

• The Madison County Public Library will host “Comedy Magic- Show by Don Luckett of the Cincinnati Circus” 10 a.m. (Berea) and 2 p.m. (Richmond) on June 30.
• Richmond Arts Center will present an “Independence Musical Celebration” 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church on July 1.
• Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Kayak Fun Float” 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lake Reba Kayak Launch on July 2.
• The Berea City Pool will host “Free Lap Swimming” 11 a.m. to 12 :30 p.m. on July 3, July 17, July 24, and July 31.
• The City of Berea will host “Annual 4th of July Spectacular” activities beginning at 6 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. at Berea City Park.
• Berea Parks & Recreation will host “Free Swimming” 2 to 6 p.m. at the Berea city pool.
• Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “4th of July Celebration” beginning at 5 p.m. at Lake Reba Park. ($5 parking fee)
• Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Free Swimming” 5 to 7 p.m. at Paradise Cove (Lake Reba Park).
• Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Free Mini Golf” 5 to 11 p.m. at Adventure Falls (Lake Reba Park).
• The Madison County Public Library will host “Animal Show: Walk Along the Beach- Presented by Silly Safaris” 10 a.m. (Berea) and 2 p.m. (Richmond) on July 5.
• Richmond Cinemark will have “Summer Movie Clubhouse- 8 Weeks of Mega-Fun Movies for Kids” on July 6, July 13, July 20, July 27. (Selected movies will be $1.50, every Wednesday through August 3).
• The Madison County Public Library will host “Adventures in Reading- Puppet Show by Gene Cordova” 10 a.m. (Richmond) and 2 p.m. (Berea) on July 7.
• Kirksville Community Center will host “Christmas in July” 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 9.
• The Berea City Pool will host “Free Aqua Zumba Classes” 7 to 7:45 p.m. on July 7, July 14, July 21, July 28.
• The Madison County Public Library will present “Fizz, Boom Science- Presented by Mr. Bond’s Science Guys” 10 a.m. (Berea) and 2 p.m. (Richmond) on July 12.
• The Madison County Public Library will host “Silly Sea Adventures- Magic Show by Mark Wood” 10 a.m. (Richmond) and 2 p.m. (Berea) on July 14.
• The Madison County Public Library will host “Live Sharks! - Presented by Newport Aquarium” 11: 30 a.m. (Richmond) and 2 p.m. (Berea) on July 15.
• The Berea City Pool will host “Free Lap Swimming” 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 18 and July 25.
• The Madison County Public Library will host “Sea Song: Art Puppet Show- Presented by Hobey Ford” 10 a.m. (Berea) and 2 p.m. (Richmond) on July 19.
• Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will host “Hook and Cook- Harvest your own local meat” 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Lake Reba Adventure Falls on July 19, July 26.
• Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Spray & Play with the Richmond Fire Department” 2 to 3 p.m. at Robinson Terrace on July 20.
• The Madison County Public Library will host “Live Raptors- Presented by Liberty Nature Center” 10 a.m. (Richmond) and 2 p.m. (Berea) on July 21.
• The Madison County Public Library will host “Tell Me a Tale- Storytelling by Dane Hosler” 10 a.m. (Berea) and 2 p.m. (Richmond) on July 26.
• The Madison County Public Library will host “Read and Bloom- Live Music by Zak Morgan” 10 a.m. (Richmond) and 2 p.m. (Berea) on July 28.
• Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Movie in the Park (Grease)” 9 p.m. at Irvine- McDowell Park on July 29.
