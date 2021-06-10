Community Calendar for the Week of June 9, 2021

• The Winchester-Clark County Beer Cheese Festival kicks off Friday with the Beer Cheese Shop 5-9 p.m. in downtown Winchester. A “Rock the Block” concert with the Ranahans and a car show will also be held Friday evening.
• Clover Bottom Bed and Breakfast, 203 Hurst School Road, McKee, will host a Arts and Crafts Fair Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It will feature the Kentucky Bourbon Travelers, Skip Johns, Florida Chapter of Songfarmers of Florida, Sculpture Experience by Greg Lakes, Jarad Smith, Russell Johnson, Morrill Tavern and Kaden Bowman and the Sparrow Hawks.
• The Williamsburg Gospel Barn will host a Kentucky Gathering and Bluegrass Festival noon-9 p.m. at Briar Park in Williamsburg. The all-day event will feature the Stevens Family Tradition, Locust Ridge, Steve Bruce & Faithway, New River Rising, and nine other great groups. A pig roast and potluck dinner will be served at at 5 p.m. A covered dish is welcome.
• The Annual Stringbean Music Festival will be Thursday-Saturday at Stringbean Memorial Park and will feature Larry Sparks and the Lonesome Ramblers on Saturday, with Ralph Stanley II & the Clinch Mountain Boys on Thursday, and Shawn Lane & Richard Bennett on Friday. Camping and three-day pass options available to the public.
• Berea City Pool, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Sunday, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Admission 18-over $3 ($2 Sunday), ages 3-17, $2 ($1 Sunday) and children 2-and-under free. Capacity 200 per session.
• Berea Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Fee Park.
• Berea Welcome Center Woodcarvers, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Berea Welcome Center
• Jammin’ on the Porch, 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Picnic Shelter, Memorial Park, June 10. Location for June 17 and 24th sessions will be announced soon.
• Berea College Forestry Outreach Center, Saturday hike, 10 a.m. each Saturday. Group hikes with staffers, available on request. Star Gazing at Pinnacles Parking Lot, 9 p.m., July 19.
• Sew on and Sow Forth Exhibit, daily 9 a.m.-6 p.m. through June 30, Kentucky Artisan Center.
• Paradise Cove, Richmond, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-7 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Sunday, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. $6 per person (ages 4 and up), $5 Sunday and children under 3 are free. Capacity is 388 per session and preregistration required: parks.richmond.ky.us or https://richmondkyparks.activityreg.com.
• Millstone Festival, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Oct. 9, downtown Richmond. Vendor registration: richmond.ky.us.millstonefest and cost to set up is $50.
• Tasty Tuesday, 5-8 p.m., June, 15 (Tyler Evans), 22 (Lauren Mink) and 29 (Thick as Thieves), Irvine-McDowell Park, Richmond.
• Summer Music Series, each Friday, 7 p.m., Richmond Centre. June 11 (Bent Penny Band), June 18 (Superfecta), June 25, (Silver Creek Band)
