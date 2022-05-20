• The Madison County Public Library (Rich- mond) will have “Free GED classes” 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 18, May 25.
• The Madison County Public Library (Rich- mond) will have “Free GED classes” 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 19, May 20, May 26, May 27.
• The Richmond
Parks & Recre- ation will host “Kids to Park Day” 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 21 at Lake Reba Park (Meet at Paradise Cove Aquatic Center). • The Madison County Public Library (Rich- mond) will have “Learn to Dance the West Coast Swing” 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 22.
• The Madison County Public
Library (Rich- mond) will have “Free Reading and Language GED classes”
9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 24, May 31.
• The Madison County Public Library (Rich- mond) will host “Video Game Free-For-All" 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 28.
• The Richmond Parks & Recre- ation will open Paradise Cove
Aquatic Center with an Opening Day 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 28. • The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will host “Sum- mer Reading Kick-off Party” 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 31. • The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will host “Petting Zoo and Ocean Princesses” 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
