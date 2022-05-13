Community Calendar for the Week of May 4 - 10, 2022

• The Berea Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky National Guard will have a PT Day on Saturday May 21 at 9 a.m. at Madison Southern High School to raise money for Ukraine. The event will feature door prizes, cons hole, inflatables, family games and more. Cost os $10 per ticket. For more information, contact the Berea Chamber of Commerce at chamber@bereachamber.com.
• The Friends of the Madison County Library will have an in person sale 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Berea branch on May 14 at the Berea branch. You can buy a grocery bag of your choice of books for $5 or buy a special Friends bag and fill it for $8. The event is a fundraiser for the Friends to support Library programs and staff.
• The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will have “Free GED classes” 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on May 11, May 18, May 25.
• The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will have “Free GED classes” 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 12, May 13, May 19, May 20, May 26, May 27.
• The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Intro to Kayaking Workshop” 10 a.m. on May 14 at the Lake Reba Park (Boat Dock).
• The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will have “Free Reading and Language GED classes” 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 17, May 24, May 31.
• The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Kids to Park Day” 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 21 at Lake Reba Park (Meet at Paradise Cove Aquatic Center).
• The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will have “Learn to Dance the West Coast Swing” 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on May 22.
• The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will host “Video Game Free-For-All” 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 28.
• The Richmond Parks & Recreation will open Paradise Cove Aquatic Center with an Opening Day 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on May 28.
• The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will host “Summer Reading Kick-off Party” 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 31.
