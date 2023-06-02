Community Calendar: for week ending June 6, 2023

• Narcotics Anonymous meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Union Church and every Saturday at noon at 202 Fee Street (Wesley House). Meetings are free and open to the public.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church at 310 Chestnut Street and every Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at Berea United Methodist Church (Wesley House), 202 Fee Street Berea.
• Tasty Tuesdays, every Tuesday, April – September, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Irvine McDowell Park, Richmond, live music, and food trucks
• U.S. 25 Yard Sale, June 2nd – 3rd, U.S. 25 from Richwood, KY to Williamsburg, KY
• Kids Fishing Derby, June 3rd, 8 – 10 a.m. Lake Reba Boat Dock
• Chestnut Street Pavilion Concert Series presents: Kristi Miller Band, June 3rd, 7 p.m. Chestnut Street Pavilion, 635 Chestnut Street
• Monday Live Team Trivia, Monday, June 5th, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., Rebel Rebel Studio, 440 Chestnut Street
• Tuesday Open Mic, Tuesday, June 6th, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Rebel Rebel Studio, 440 Chestnut Street
