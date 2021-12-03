Community Calendar for week of December 1 - 8, 2021

• The Berea Chamber of Commerce 35th annual Twilight Christmas Parade will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday. The theme will be a “TV/Movie Themed Christmas.” Pre-registration is encouraged and recommended. Cash prizes will be awarded to floats within the “Best Business,” Best Church,” Best Non-Profit” and “Best Industry” categories.
• The City of Richmond Parks and Recreation Christmas Parade will be Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and the theme will be “Christmas Around the World. Applications are open and deadline for entry is Nov. 17.
• The Berea Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet will be at Boone Tavern on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
• The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers for its Red Kettle bell ringing campaign. Contact the Richmond Salvation Army at (859) 624-5826 for more information.
• The Battle of Richmond Visitors Center will be collecting new, pre-packaged socks to distribute to the less fortunate through Dec. 19. Items can be dropped off Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the visitors center. Athletic Men’s, women’s and children’s socks are recommended.
