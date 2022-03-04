Community Calendar for Week of February 2 - 9, 2022

• The Madison County Public Library, Berea, will have an Afternoon Movie- “The Addams Family 2” 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 3.
• The Madison County Public Library, Berea, will have an “Estate Planning” event 6:30-8 p.m. on Feb. 3.
• The Madison County Public Library, Berea, will have “Music Time” 10 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 4., Feb. 11, Feb.18, Feb. 25.
• The Berea Parks and Recreation Department will have a “Winter Crafts” event 1-3 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the Folk Center.
• The Madison County Public Library, Berea, will have “Watercolor Painting Class” 2:30-4 p.m. on Feb. 6, Feb. 20.
• The Madison County Public Library, Berea, will have “Preschool Story Time” 10 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 7, Feb. 14, Feb. 21, Feb. 28.
• The Madison County Public Library, Berea, will have “Toddler Time” 10-11 a.m on Feb. 8, Feb. 15, Feb 22.
• The Madison County Public Library, Berea, will have a “Digital Sound Production” event 6-7 p.m. on Feb. 8.
• The Madison County Public Library, Berea, will have “Wood Carving Demonstration” 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Feb. 9.
• The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have an Afternoon Movie- “Clifford the Big Red Dog” 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 10.
• The Madison County Public Library, Berea, will have “Yoga for Everybody” 11 a.m.-12 p.m. on Feb. 10.
• Parsons Counseling will have a “Celebrate Play Therapy Week” event for families 10 a.m.-noon on Feb. 12.
• Madison Youth Soccer will have a “See Ball Kick Ball” event to prep fields for the upcoming season 10 a.m. on Feb. 12.
• The Berea Parks and Recreation will have a “Crafter-noon” event 6-8 p.m. on Feb. 15.
• Hogg Therapy Pediatrics will have a virtual event “Empowering Families & Children: A Support Group for Parents seeking Community” 1-2 p.m. on Feb. 19.
• The Madison County Public Library, Berea, will have a “Baby Sensory Program” 10-11 a.m. on Feb. 19.
• The Madison County Public Library, Berea, will have an Afternoon Movie- “Encanto” 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 17.
• The Madison County Public Library, Berea, will have an Afternoon Movie- “Ghostbusters Afterlife” 4-6 p.m. on Feb. 24
• Revival House Church will have a “Youth Night” (Teens 13-17) 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.
———
To submit an event for the Community Calendar, e-mail Mary Margaret Cheeks-Smith at news@bereacitizen.net.
