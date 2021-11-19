Community Calendar for week of November 17 - 24, 2021

• The Berea Chamber of Commerce 35th annual Twilight Christmas Parade will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4. The theme will be a “TV/Movie Themed Christmas.” Pre-registration is encouraged and recommended. Cash prizes will be awarded to floats within the “Best Business,” Best Church,” Best Non-Profit” and “Best Industry” categories.
• The City of Richmond Parks and Recreation Christmas Parade will be Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and the theme will be “Christmas Around the World. Applications are open and deadline for entry is Nov. 17.
• Santa Claus will visit Battlefield Park (Pleasant View House) 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. There is no charge for the event, but a suggested donation of a package of socks for the annual “Project Warm Feet” is suggested. For more information, call (859) 624-0013 or (859) 893-6151.
• The Battle of Richmond visitors center is collecting Christmas Cards for its annual Operation Stars and Stripes program. The program will run through Nov. 22 and cards will be distributed to military personnel. The center is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• The Berea Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet will be at Boone Tavern on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
• Berea Kiwanis Club Charity Auction will be online through Nov 19.
• CASA Giving Tree event will be Friday 5-7 p.m. at Dreaming Creek Brewery in Richmond.
• The Madison Opioid Response and Enhancement (MORE) will be hosting a heroin moving screening event at O’Donnell Auditorium at EKU on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
• The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers for its Red Kettle bell ringing campaign. Contact the Richmond Salvation Army at (859) 624-5826 for more information.
• The Battle of Richmond Visitors Center will be collecting new, pre-packaged socks to distribute to the less fortunate Nov. 29-Dec. 19. Items can be dropped off Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the visitors center. Athletic Men’s, women’s and children’s socks are recommended.
