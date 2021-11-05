Community Calendar for week of November 3 - 10, 2021

• The annual Christmas Gathering at the Kirksville Community Center is set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Kirksville Community Center. For more information on becoming a vendor, contact Billie Battles at (859) 338-6690.
• The Berea Chamber of Commerce 35th annual Twilight Christmas Parade will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4. The theme will be a “TV/Movie Themed Christmas.” Pre-registration is encouraged and recommended. Cash prizes will be awarded to floats within the “Best Business,” Best Church,” Best Non-Profit” and “Best Industry” categories.
• The City of Richmond Parks and Recreation Christmas Parade will be Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and the theme will be “Christmas Around the World. Applications are open and deadline for entry is Nov. 17.
• Santa Claus will visit Battlefield Park (Pleasant View House) 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. There is no charge for the event, but a suggested donation of a package of socks for the annual “Project Warm Feet” is suggested. For more information, call (859) 624-0013 or (859) 893-6151.
• The Battle of Richmond visitors center is collecting Christmas Cards for its annual Operation Stars and Stripes program. The program will run Nov. 1-22 and cards will be distributed to military personnel. The center is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
———
