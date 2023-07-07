Community Calendar: July 5 - 12, 2023

• Narcotics Anonymous meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Union Church. Meetings are free and open to the public.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church at 310 Chestnut Street and every Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at Berea United Methodist Church (Wesley House), 202 Fee Street Berea.
• Weekly Grief Support Group, every Thursday at 2 p.m. Hospice Care Plus Care Center, 350 Isaacs Lane, Richmond. Open to anyone who’s loved one was cared for by Hospice Care Plus. Pre-register at hospicecareplus.org or by calling 859-986-1500•
Monday Live Trivia, Monday, June 26th, 7 – 9 p.m., Rebel Rebel Studio and Lounge, 440 Chestnut Street
• Songwriters in the Round, Thursday, July 6th, 7 – p.m., Berea Arts Council, 444 Chestnut Street
• 2023 Berea Craft Festival, Friday, July 7 – Sunday July 9th, Indian Fort Theater, 2047 Big Hill Road, Berea
• Community Clean Up at Owsley Fork Reservoir (green space), Saturday, July 9th, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. trash bags, gloves, bug repellent and sunscreen provided
• Improv Comedy Night, Thursday, July 13th, 7 – 9 p.m., Berea Arts Council, 444 Chestnut Street
• Rockin’ with Elvis, Friday, July 14th, 7 – 9 p.m., Historic Boone Tavern, 100 Main Street
• Literary Open Mic Night featuring Yvette Neisser, Thursday, July 20th 7 – 9 p.m., Berea Arts Council, 444 Chestnut Street
• Plaza Car Show, Saturday, July 15th, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., State Farm- Craig Loftis, 145 Plaza Drive, 50% of profits going to Berea Evangelistic Church. Dash plaques, door prizes, food trucks, live music, raffles and more! Pre-register by June 30th
• Madison County Historical Society monthly meeting, July 20th, 5:30 p.m. Madison County Public Library Richmond Branch, Topic open forum #2, discussion with members
• Festival of Learnshops, Friday, July 21 – Sunday, July 30th, Contact Berea Tourism for more information
• Madison County Historical Society monthly meeting (Annual Meeting/Picnic), August 5th, venue TBD, Topic: 7th Annual MCHS Recognition Presentations
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.