Community Calendar July 7, 2021

• The Berea Craft Festival, Friday-Saturday (10 a.m.-6 p.m.) and Sunday (10 a.m.-5 p.m.), Indian Fort Theatre. Admission $6 daily and $5 for seniors and children under 12, free.
• The Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 19-29 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Early bird admission tickets are available online at kystatefair.org/tickets through Aug. 5 at 11:59 p.m. and can also be purchased at participating Kroger locations. Prices increase on Aug. 6. Admission at the gate is $10 per person and $10 parking per vehicle.
• The Madison County Fair and Horse Show will be July 23-Aug. 1 at the Madison County Fairgrounds, 6 p.m. each night. Costs: July 23-24, $10 (no carnival rides); July 25, $5 (no carnival rides); July 26, $10 (no carnival); July 27-30, $10 (carnival rides included); July 31, $15 (general admission), $5 added for carnival rides)
• Boone Tavern Murder Mystery Dinner and Show, “A Mid-summer Night’s Murder,” July 24, 7 p.m., Boone Tavern Hotel. Cost $75 per person.
• Levitt Amp Berea Music Series, Berea City Annex: Aug. 6, Swift Silver, Lance Rogers; Aug. 7, Brazukas and Kith and Kin; Sept. 3, SG Goodman, Tyler Devall; Sept. 4, Señora May and Robert Overbee and the Vulgar Movements. Virtual: July 30, Singing Bird Music School Teaching Artists; July 31, Berea College Traditional Music Ensembles.
• New Volunteer Training for Hospice Care Plus, Saturday, July 24 at 9 a.m. at the Madison County Public Library, Richmond. Pre-registration is required. Register online at hospicecareplus.org or by phone at (859) 626-9292. Ages 14 and up are welcome. Volunteers support hospice, bereavement, and palliative programs locally or at the organization’s office or Compassionate Care Center. Call 626-9292 for questions or more information.
• The City of Richmond Fire Department will have a “Spray Down Days” beginning 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Betty Miller Building. The spray down will be 3:30-4:30 p.m, July 13 and July 20 at Irvine McDowell Park and 2:30-3:30 p.m. on July 29 at Robinson Terrace.
• Berea City Pool, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Sunday, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Admission 18-over $3 ($2 Sunday), ages 3-17, $2 ($1 Sunday) and children 2-and-under free. Capacity 200 per session.
• Berea Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Fee Park.
• Berea Welcome Center Woodcarvers, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., each Wednesday, Berea Welcome Center
• Berea College Forestry Outreach Center, Saturday hike, 10 a.m. each Saturday. Group hikes with staffers, available on request. Star Gazing at Pinnacles Parking Lot, 9 p.m., July 19.
• Paradise Cove, Richmond, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-7 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Sunday, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. $6 per person (ages 4 and up), $5 Sunday and children under 3 are free. Capacity is 388 per session and preregistration required: parks.richmond.ky.us or https://richmondkyparks.activityreg.com.
• Millstone Festival, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Oct. 9, downtown Richmond. Vendor registration: richmond.ky.us.millstonefest and cost to set up is $50.
• Kentucky Humanities will present the 40th Annual Kentucky Book Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington Green.
• Summer Music Series, each Friday, 7 p.m., Richmond Centre, July 9, Otto and the Harvestmen; July 16, Screamin’ Heat; July 23, Zoe Speaks; July 30, Rewind.
