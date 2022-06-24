Community Calendar: June 23 - 29, 2022

•The Madison County Public Library will host “Tromp Through the Swamp- Live Music by Tom Sieling” 10 a.m. (Berea) and 2 p.m. (Richmond) on June 23.
• Berea Parks & Recreation will host “Free Aqua Zumba Classes” 7 to 7:45 p.m. on June 23, June 30 at the Berea City Pool. (Every Thursday in June and July)
• Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Free Swim” 7 to 9 p.m. on June 24 at Paradise Cove Aquatic Center.
• Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Intro to Family Camping Workshop” 9 to 11 a.m. on June 25 at Camp Catalpa Park.
• Berea Parks & Recreation will host “Free Lap Swimming” 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on June 26.
• Berea Parks & Recreation will host “Free Lap Swimming” 6:30 to 7:30 p. m. on June 27.
• The Madison County Public Library will host “Cruisin’ Through the Library- Variety Show by Tember’s Tales” 10 a.m. (Berea) and 2 p.m. (Richmond) on June 28.
• The City of Richmond will host “Park & Play- Mobile Recreation” 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on June 29 at Smith Village.
• Richmond Cinemark will have “Summer Movie Clubhouse- 8 Weeks of Mega-Fun Movies for Kids” on June 29. (Selected movies will be $1.50, every Wednesday through August 3).
• The Madison County Public Library will host “Comedy Magic- Show by Don Luckett of the Cincinnati Circus” 10 a.m. (Berea) and 2 p.m. (Richmond) on June 30.
• The Kirksville Community Center will hosts Christmas in July from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Kirksville Community Center. More than 40 vendors will be in attendance, complete with a mega water slide and the “Piggin’ Out’ food truck. From noon-1 p.m., Katie Grace will be performing, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. will be face painting by Faces of Faith, Summertime Santa will be in attendance from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and from 12:30-1:30 p.m., the Small Town Kickers Line Dancers will perform. For more information, contact Billie Battles at (859) 338-6690.
