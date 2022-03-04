Community Calendar March 3 - 9, 2022

- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have an Afternoon Movie- “Rumble” 4 to 6 p.m. on March 3.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will host “Estate Planning” 6:30 to 8 p.m. on March 3.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Watercolor Painting Class” 2:30 to 4 p.m. on March 6, March 20.
- The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will have “Learn to Salsa” 3 to 4:30 p.m. on March 6, March 13, March 27.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Preschool Story Time” 10 to 11 a.m. March 7, March 14, March 21, March 28.
- The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will have “Free Reading and Language GED classes” 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 8, March 15, March 22, March 29.
- The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will have “Free GED classes” 4 to 7:30 p.m. on March 9, March 16, March 23, March 30.
- The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will have “Free GED classes” 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on March 10, March 17, March 24, March 31.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Toddler Time” 10 to 11 a.m. on March 8, March 15, March 22, March 29.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have an Afternoon Movie- “Children of the Sea” 4 to 6 p.m. on March 10.
- The Berea Chamber of Commerce will host “Catch the Leprechaun 5K/ 1 Mile Fun Walk” at 200 Harrison Road, Berea 9 a.m. on March 12.
- The Berea Parks & Recreation will host a “Crafter-noon” at the Folk Center 6 to 8 p.m. on March 15.
- The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will have a “PAWS to Read Puppy Party 4 to 5 p.m. on March 15.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have an Afternoon Movie- “Turning Red” 4 to 6 p.m. on March 17.
- The Richmond Chamber of Commerce will host “State of the City Mayor Robert Blythe Business Breakfast” at EKU Perkins Building 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on March 22.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have an Afternoon Movie- “West Side Story” 4 to 6 p.m. on March 22.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have an Afternoon Movie- “Spiderman: No Way Home” 4 to 6 p.m. on March 31.
