Community Calendar: November 23, 2021

• The Berea Chamber of Commerce 35th annual Twilight Christmas Parade will be at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4. The theme will be a “TV/Movie Themed Christmas.” Pre-registration is encouraged and recommended. Cash prizes will be awarded to floats within the “Best Business,” Best Church,” Best Non-Profit” and “Best Industry” categories.
• The City of Richmond Parks and Recreation Christmas Parade will be Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and the theme will be “Christmas Around the World. Applications are open and deadline for entry is Nov. 17.
• The Battle of Richmond visitors center is collecting Christmas Cards for its annual Operation Stars and Stripes program. The program will run through Nov. 22 and cards will be distributed to military personnel. The center is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• The Berea Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet will be at Boone Tavern on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
• The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers for its Red Kettle bell ringing campaign. Contact the Richmond Salvation Army at (859) 624-5826 for more information.
• The Battle of Richmond Visitors Center will be collecting new, pre-packaged socks to distribute to the less fortunate Nov. 29-Dec. 19. Items can be dropped off Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the visitors center. Athletic Men’s, women’s and children’s socks are recommended.
• Remembrance Tree Ceremony: Names for memorial ornaments are requested by Nov. 30 for the Dec. 5 ceremony. Guests may also submit a photo for the ceremony’s memorial video by Nov. 30. Open to all in the community who have lost a loved one who they want to honor and remember during the holiday season. For information and details, contact Hospice Care Plus at hospicecareplus.org, hospice@hospicecp.org, 859-986-1500, or the Hospice Care Plus Facebook page.
