Community Calendar Week of April 6 - 13, 2022

April
• The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will host
an afternoon movie “Pinocchio (2022)” 4 - 6 p.m. April
14th
• The 86th annual Kiwanias Easter Egg hunt is sched- uled for 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 16th at the Berea City Park Annex football field. The event is for children 0 through 10 years old. The age groups will be 0-2, 3-4, 5,-6, 7-8, 9-10 and special needs. A golden egg will be hidden for each age group. A basket will be awarded for the youngest and oldest overall participants.
• The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Easter Eggstravaganza” Saturday April 16th at Lake Reba adult softball fields. The event will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. for ages 10 and younger.
• The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will host “Covid and Flu Vaccinations and Hepatitis Testing/Free Narcan” on April 18th
• The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Preschool Story Time” 10 - 11 a.m. April 18th and 25th
• The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Toddler Time” 10 - 11 a.m. April 19th and 26th.
• The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Tasty Tuesdays” 5 - 8 p.m. on April 19th and April 26th (every Tuesday) at Irvine McDowell Park.
• The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will host an afternoon movie “Cheaper by the Dozen” 4 - 6 p.m. April 21st
• The Berea Chamber of Commerce will have its annual Rook Tournament and Chili Supper 6 - 9 p.m. Friday, April 22nd at the Glades Christian Church. The cost is $10 per person. For tickets see Nola Newman, Keith Taylor or Darlene Vanwinkle • The Kirksville Community Center will host its “Spring Gathering” 9 a.m.- 2 p.m. on April 23rd.
• The Berea Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky National Guard will have PT Day Saturday, May 21st at 9 a.m. at Madison Southern High School to raise money for Ukraine. The event will feature door prizes, cornhole, inflatables, family games, and more. Cost is $10 per per- son. For more information contact the Berea Chamber of Commerce at chamber@bereachamber.com
• The Berea Chamber of Commerce and the Kiwan- ias Club of Berea will have a cookout noon - 4 p.m. on Saturday April 30th at the Boone Tavern Garden Area. Proceeds will help support the Kiwanias anniversary
celebration.
May
• The Berea Chamber of Commerce will host its 29th annual Golf Scramble on Friday, May 6th at 9 a.m. at Battlefield Golf Course. Cost is $250 per team. For more information, contact the Berea Chamber of Commerce at chamber#bereachamber.com
• The Hospice Care Plus Bourbon, Boots, and BBQ Derby Eve Party will be on May 6th at 6 p.m. at the Mad- ison County Fair Grounds. Musical guests will be John Lovern and the Pearl Snaps and the Goodwin Brothers. Tickets are $75 and proceeds will benefit Hospice Care
Plus.
