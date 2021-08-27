Community Calendar week of August 18, 2021

• The Berea Parks and Recreation Department will have a Madison County Special Olympics Free Family Game Night 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the Folk Center.
• The Berea Parks and Recreation Department will have a free concert at Fee Park with the New Developments at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 21. Food trucks will be available on site.
• The Berea Parks and Recreation Department will have a “Grill and Chill” skate competition 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Berea Skate Park.
• Berea Youth League sign-ups will be 6-8 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Folk Center.
• The Richmond Parks and Recreation Department will have a kickball pickup game event on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. at Lake Reba on Adult Softball Field B. For more information, call (859) 623-8753.
• The Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 19-29 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Early bird admission tickets are available online at kystatefair.org/tickets through Aug. 5 at 11:59 p.m. and can also be purchased at participating Kroger locations. Prices increase on Aug. 6. Admission at the gate is $10 per person and $10 parking per vehicle.
• Levitt Amp Berea Music Series, Berea City Annex: Sept. 3, SG Goodman, Tyler Devall; Sept. 4, Señora May and Robert Overbee and the Vulgar Movements.
• Berea Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Fee Park.
• Millstone Festival, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Oct. 9, downtown Richmond. Vendor registration: richmond.ky.us.millstonefest and cost to set up is $50.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.