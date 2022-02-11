Community Calendar: Week of February 9, 2022

- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have an Afternoon Movie- “Clifford the Big Red Dog” 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 10.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Yoga for Everybody” 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb. 10.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Music Time” 10 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 11, Feb.18, Feb. 25.
- Parsons Counseling will have a “Celebrate Play Therapy Week with us!” event for families 10 to 12 a.m. on Feb. 12.
- The EKU Division of Natural Areas will have a “Winter Tree Identification” event at Taylor Fork Ecological Area (1 Hancock Taylor LN) 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb.12.
- Madison Youth Soccer will have “See Ball Kick Ball” event to prep fields for the upcoming season 10 a.m. on Feb. 12.
- The Richmond Parks and Recreation/Berea College of Forestry Outreach Center will have “Outdoor Free Play” at Indian Fort Theater 2 p.m. on Feb. 12.
- The Richmond Parks and Recreation/ Berea College of Forestry Outreach Center will have “Pinnacles Group Hikes” 1p.m. on Feb. 12, Feb.19, Feb. 26.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Preschool Story Time” 10 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 14, Feb. 21, Feb. 28.
- The Berea Parks and Recreation will have a “Crafter-noon” event 6 to 8 p.m. on Feb. 15.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Toddler Time” 10 to 11 a.m on Feb. 15, Feb 22.
- The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will have “Free Reading and Language GED Classes” 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 15, Feb. 22.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have an Afternoon Movie- “Encanto” 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 17.
- The Richmond Parks and Recreation/ Berea College of Forestry Outreach Center will have “Homeschool Activity and Hike” 1 p.m. on Feb. 18.
- Hogg Therapy Pediatrics will have a virtual event “Empowering Families & Children: A Support Group for Parents seeking Community” 1 to 2 p.m. on Feb. 19.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have a “Baby Sensory Program” 10 to 11 a.m. on Feb. 19.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Watercolor Painting Class” 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 20.
- The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will have “Learn to Salsa” 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 20.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have an Afternoon Movie- “Ghostbusters Afterlife” 4 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 24
- The EKU Division of Natural Areas will have a “Bird Banding Bonanza” event at Taylor Fork Ecological Area (1 Hancock Taylor LN) 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Feb.26.
- The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will have a “Video Game Free-for-all" 3 to 6 p.m. on Feb. 26.
- Revival House Church will have a “Youth Night” (Teens 13-17) 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.
