Community Calendar Week of July 7, 2021

• The GOP Ladies Republican Club annual picnic and dinner will be at at 6 p.m. on July 16. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Call (859) 200-0199 for more details.
• The Madison County Fair and Horse Show will be July 23-Aug. 1 at the Madison County Fairgrounds, 6 p.m. each night. Costs: July 23-24, $10 (no carnival rides); July 25, $5 (no carnival rides); July 26, $10 (no carnival); July 27-30, $10 (carnival rides included); July 31, $15 (general admission), $5 added for carnival rides)
• The Kirksville Community Center is planning a “Christmas in July” event from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on July 24. More than 55 vendors and others will be at the event, including the Farmhouse Grub Food Truck, arts & crafts, direct sales, Kentucky Proud products, antiques & vintage items. The Kirksville Community Center will be collecting non-perishable food for the Berea Food Bank. Summertime Santa will be available for pictures from 10:30 a.m.-noon.
• The Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 19-29 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Early bird admission tickets are available online at kystatefair.org/tickets through Aug. 5 at 11:59 p.m. and can also be purchased at participating Kroger locations. Prices increase on Aug. 6. Admission at the gate is $10 per person and $10 parking per vehicle.
• Boone Tavern Murder Mystery Dinner and Show, “A Mid-summer Night’s Murder,” July 24, 7 p.m., Boone Tavern Hotel. Cost $75 per person.
• Levitt Amp Berea Music Series, Berea City Annex: Aug. 6, Swift Silver, Lance Rogers; Aug. 7, Brazukas and Kith and Kin; Sept. 3, SG Goodman, Tyler Devall; Sept. 4, Señora May and Robert Overbee and the Vulgar Movements. Virtual: July 30, Singing Bird Music School Teaching Artists; July 31, Berea College Traditional Music Ensembles.
• Caregiver Connection Monthly Meeting: Friday, July 30, Noon-1:30 at the Compassionate Care Center. Lunch provided. Free for any family caregiver. Share resources, tips, frustrations, joys, and more with fellow caregivers. Registration required. Learn more and register athospicecareplus.org or (859) 986-1500.
• New Volunteer Training for Hospice Care Plus, Saturday, July 24 at 9 a.m. at the Madison County Public Library, Richmond. Pre-registration is required. Register online at hospicecareplus.org or by phone at (859) 626-9292. Ages 14 and up are welcome. Volunteers support hospice, bereavement, and palliative programs locally or at the organization’s office or Compassionate Care Center. Call 626-9292 for questions or more information.
• The Richmond Parks and Recreation will be having a Back to School Bash 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at Irvine-McDowell Park in Richmond.
• The City of Richmond Fire Department will have a “Spray Down Days” beginning 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Betty Miller Building. The spray down will be 3:30-4:30 p.m, July 20 at Irvine McDowell Park and 2:30-3:30 p.m. on July 29 at Robinson Terrace.
• Berea City Pool, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Sunday, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Admission 18-over $3 ($2 Sunday), ages 3-17, $2 ($1 Sunday) and children 2-and-under free. Capacity 200 per session.
• Berea Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Fee Park.
• Berea Welcome Center Woodcarvers, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., each Wednesday, Berea Welcome Center
• Berea College Forestry Outreach Center, Saturday hike, 10 a.m. each Saturday. Group hikes with staffers, available on request. Star Gazing at Pinnacles Parking Lot, 9 p.m., July 19.
• Paradise Cove, Richmond, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-7 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Sunday, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. $6 per person (ages 4 and up), $5 Sunday and children under 3 are free. Capacity is 388 per session and preregistration required: parks.richmond.ky.us or https://richmondkyparks.activityreg.com.
• Millstone Festival, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Oct. 9, downtown Richmond. Vendor registration: richmond.ky.us.millstonefest and cost to set up is $50.
• Kentucky Humanities will present the 40th Annual Kentucky Book Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington Green.
• Summer Music Series, each Friday, 7 p.m., Richmond Centre, July 16, Screamin’ Heat; July 23, Zoe Speaks; July 30, Rewind.
