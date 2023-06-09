Community Calendar: Week of June 7 - 15, 2023

• Narcotics Anonymous meets every Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Union Church and every Saturday at noon at 202 Fee Street (Wesley House). Meetings are free and open to the public.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Thursday at 7 p.m. at Berea Baptist Church at 310 Chestnut Street and every Saturday morning at 8 a.m. at Berea United Methodist Church (Wesley House), 202 Fee Street Berea.
• Tasty Tuesdays, every Tuesday, April – September, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Irvine McDowell Park, Richmond, live music, and food trucks
• Matilda, The Musical, Spotlight Players, June 9th 8 p.m., Spotlight Playhouse, 214 Richmond Road North
• Press Start, The Musical, Friday, June 9th, 6:30 – 7:30; Saturday June 10th, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 11th, 2 p.m. – 3 p.m., Spotlight Playhouse, 214 Richmond Road
• Novel Writing Essentials Workshop with Martin Sisters Publishing, June 10th, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., HomeGrown HideAways, 500 Floyd Branch Road
• Fish with a Firefighter, Saturday June 10th 10 – 2 Lake Reba Park Boat Dock PRE-REGISTRATION REQUIRED questions 859-623-8753 or email parksandrec@richmond.ky.us
• Chestnut Street Pavilion Concert Series Presents: Kentucky Bourbon Trailers, Saturday, June 10th, 7 p.m., Chestnut Street Pavilion, 635 Chestnut Street
• Monday Live Team Trivia, Monday, June 12th, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., Rebel Rebel Studio, 440 Chestnut Street
• Tuesday Open Mic, Tuesday, June 13th, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., Rebel Rebel Studio, 440 Chestnut Street
• Wood Carver Wednesday, June 14, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., Madison County Public Library Berea Branch, 219 Chestnut Street
• Wine Down Wednesday, Wednesday, June 14, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Historic Boone Tavern Hotel and Restaurant, 100 Main Street, Berea
• Jammin’ On The Porch, Thursday, June 15th, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., Russel Acton Folk Center, 212 W. Jefferson Street
• Colonel Charles Young as portrayed by Juneteenth Cautauqua presenter Michael Jones, hosted by the Battle of Richmond Association, Saturday, June 17th, 11 a.m., Mt. Zion Church, 830 Battlefield Memorial Highway
• L and N Day, Saturday, June 17th, Artisan Village, 3 Artist Circle
• Chestnut Street Pavilion Concert Series Presents: Bent Penny Band, Saturday, June 18th, 7 p.m., Chestnut Street Pavilion, 635 Chestnut Street
• Monday Live Team Trivia, Monday, June 19th, 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Rebel Rebel Studio and Lounge, 400 Chestnut Street
• Tuesday Open Mic, Tuesday, June 20th, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. Rebel Rebel Studio and Lounge, 440 Chestnut Street
• Woodcarver Wednesday, Wednesday, June 21st, 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Madison County Public Library, 319 Chestnut Street
• Wine Down Wednesday, Wednesday, June 21st, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Historic Boone Tavern Hotel and Restaurant, 100 Main Street, Berea
