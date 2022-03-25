Community Calendar: Week of March 23 - 30, 2022

• The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will have "Free GED classes 4 - 7:30 p.m. March 30th

• The Madison County Public Library (Richmond) will have "Free GED classes) 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. March 24th and March 31st

• The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host "Pinnacle Group Hikes" 1 p.m. March 26th.  Participants will meet at the Forestry Outreach Center

• The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have "Preschool Story Time" 10 - 11 a.m. March 28th

• The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have "free reading and language GED classes" 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. March 29th

• The Berea Chamber of Commerce will host "Catch the Leprechaun5K/1 Mile Fun Walk" at 200 Harrison Road in Berea 9 a.m. March 26th

• The Madison County Public Library will have "Learn to Salsa" 3 - 4:30 p.m. on March 27th

• The Madison County  Public Library (Berea) will have an afternoon movie - "Spiderman No Way Home". 4 - 6 p.m. March 31st

