- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have an Afternoon Movie- “Spiderman: No Way Home” 4 to 6 p.m. on March 31.
- The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Botany Blitz” 4 to 6 p.m. on April 1 at Taylor Fork Ecological Area.
- The Berea Parks & Recreation will host “Spring Painting” 12 to 2 p.m. on April 2 at the Folk Center.
- The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Wildflower Weekend” on April 2 and April 3 at Lilley Cornett Woods.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Watercolor Painting Class” 2:30 to 4 p.m. on April 3.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Preschool Story Time” 10 to 11 a.m. on April 4, April 11, April 18, April 25.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will have “Toddler Time” 10 to 11 a.m. on April 5, April 12, April 19, April 26.
- The Richmond Parks & Recreation will open “Adventure Falls Mini Golf & Battling Cages Complex” Hours: M-F 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. & Sun 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. from April 2 to October 23.
- The Richmond Parks & Recreation will have “Self-Defense Class” 5 to 8 p.m. on April 5 at Irvine McDowell Park (Ages 13+)
- The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Tasty Tuesdays” 5 to 8 p.m. on April 5, April 12, April 19, April 26 (every Tuesday) at Irvine McDowell Park.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will host an Afternoon Movie, “Sing 2” 4 to 6 p.m. on April 7.
- The Berea Parks & Recreation will host “Autism Sensory Day” 1 to 3 p.m. on April 9 at the Folk Center.
- The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Softball/ Kickball Pickup Games” Kickball at 6 p.m. and Softball at 7 p.m. on April 12 at Lake Reba Softball Complex.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will host an Afternoon Movie “Pinocchio (2022)” 4 to 6 p.m. on April 14.
- The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “Easter Eggstravaganza” 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 16 at Lake Reba Park- Adult Softball Fields (Ages 10 and under).
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will host “Covid and Flu Vaccinations and Hepatitis Testing/Free Narcan” on April 18.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will host an Afternoon Movie “Cheaper by the Dozen” 4 to 6 p.m. on April 21.
- The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host an “Earth Day Event” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23 at Camp Catalpa Park.
- The Madison County Public Library (Berea) will host an Afternoon Movie “Fireworks” 4 to 6 p.m. on April 28.
- The Richmond Parks & Recreation will host “City Nature Challenge Event” 4 p.m. on April 29 at Taylor Fork Ecological Area.
