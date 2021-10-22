Community Calendar: Week of October 20, 2021

• The Berea Parks and Recreation will sponsor a Halloween at the Park 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 at the Berea Community School parking lot. The event will be a drive-thru event. For more information call (859) 986-9402.
• The Berea Parks and Recreation will sponsor at fall paining at 1-2 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Folk Center. Space is limited, called (859) 986-9402 to reserve a spot.
• The Berea Parks and Recreation will sponsor a free movie night on Friday Oct. 15 at 7:15 p.m. D&R Food Truck will be providing snacks during the event.
• The Richmond Parks and Recreation will have a Halloween Hoedown 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28 at the Lake Reba Park Walking Trail. For registration and both information, contact the Richmond Parks and Recreation at (859) 623-8753.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.