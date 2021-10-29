Community Calendar: Week of October 27, 2021

• The City of Berea, City of Richmond and Madison County Trick-or-Treat times will be 6-8 p.m. Sunday.
• The Berea Parks and Recreation will host the 20th annual Halloween at the Park 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Berea Community School parking lot. Vendors will had out candy in the drive-thru event.
• The Richmond Parks and Recreation Department will have a Halloween Hoe-Down 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Lake Reba Walking Trail. The event will feature games, music, booths, vendors and more.
• Santa Claus will visit Battlefield Park (Pleasant View House) 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. There is no charge for the event, but a suggested donation of a package of socks for the annual “Project Warm Feet” is suggested. For more information, call (859) 624-0013 or (859) 893-6151.
• The Battle of Richmond visitors center is collecting Christmas Cards for its annual Operation Stars and Stripes program. The program will run Nov. 1-22 and cards will be distributed to military personnel. The center is open 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
