Community Calendar: Week of September 1, 2021

• Hospice Care Plus will be having a Caregiver Connection Meeting on Monday Sept. 13 from noon-1:30 p.m. A guest speaker will present on caregiver and respite benefit programs and how to apply. Register at hospicecareplus.org or call (859) 986-1500. Free and open to all family caregivers. Sponsored by Hospice Care Plus. Meetings are virtual for now. Tech assistance will be available.
• The Berea Spoonbread Festival is set for Sept. 17-19. The event opens at 3 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Berea Memorial Park and the Folk Center. The Balloon Glow will be 7-10 p.m. at the Berea Community School with live music featuring the Paint Creek Band). The grand opening is at 10 a.m. on Sept. 18 and the parade is set for 2 p.m. on Sept. 18. The car show will be 9 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Berea Community School parking lot.
• The Berea College Forestry Outreach Center will host a public “Star Party” on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m. A short presentation by astronomer Jeff Hutton will be followed by an opportunity to view the moon and planets through large telescopes in the parking lot.
• The Madison County Public Library and The Richmond Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor “Movies in the Park” at Irvine McDowell Park. On Sept. 10 at dark, “Toy Story 4 will be played, followed by “Wall-E on Sept. 24 and “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 8.
• The Richmond Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor Tasty Tuesdays Sept. 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 5-8 p.m. at Irvine McDowell Park.
• The Richmond Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor women’s self defense class at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Richmond Teen Center. Registration is free and the class will be taught by Gina Elliott from AFS Academy of Martial Arts & Fitness.
• The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife and the Richmond Outdoor Committee will offer a free hunter education course at the Richmond Teen Center from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 2-4 p.m. on Sept. 26. Pre-register at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/171776.
• The Richmond Parks and Recreation Department will have a kickball pickup game event on Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. at Lake Reba on Adult Softball Field B. For more information, call (859) 623-8753.
• Levitt Amp Berea Music Series, Berea City Annex: Sept. 3, SG Goodman, Tyler Devall; Sept. 4, Señora May and Robert Overbee and the Vulgar Movements.
• Berea Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Fee Park.
• Millstone Festival, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Oct. 9, downtown Richmond. Vendor registration: richmond.ky.us.millstonefest and cost to set up is $50.
• Kentucky Humanities will present the 40th Annual Kentucky Book Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington Green.
