Community Calendar: Week of September 22 - 29, 2021

• Kirksville Day 30+1 Celebration is set for Saturday, Sept. 25. The Madison Lodge 183 will have a Country Ham Breakfast 7-11 a.m. Vendors will be at the Kirksville Community Center Park, while a parade with grand marshal Logan King will be at 11 a.m. Kirksville Day Art and Photography Exhibit featuring work by Larry Duerson, Darlene Snyder, Judy Poulette, Sheila Moberly and Tammy Cole will be displayed 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Barnyard Grub and Poppy’s Ice Cream Truck will be the two food vendors at the event.
• Experience the arts through hands-on opportunities with distinguished local artists. Berea Kentucky Tourism presents the return of LearnShops September 25-26. LearnShops subject matters include woodworking, fiber arts, jewelry making, bonsai, sculpture, mixed media and more. “We’re excited to bring the arts to life as anyone can purse their artistic journey at Berea Kentucky Tourism LearnShops,” said Liz Todd, Berea Kentucky Tourism Program Manager. “No matter your skill level, we welcome you to experience Berea through our LearnShops.” For class details and registration information, visit www.visitberea.com/learnshops/
• On Friday, Sept. 24, from 2-3 p.m. special storytelling and sharing of culture by Native Americans, who will be participating in the annual Pow Wow at Battlefield Park in Richmond Saturday-Sunday, will be at Artisan Village. The event is free and open to the public.
• The Berea College Forestry Outreach Center will host a public “Star Party” on Wednesday, Sept. at 7:30 p.m. A short presentation by astronomer Jeff Hutton will be followed by an opportunity to view the moon and planets through large telescopes in the parking lot.
• The Madison County Public Library and The Richmond Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor “Movies in the Park” at Irvine McDowell Park. “Wall-E” will be shown on Sept. 24 and “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 8.
• The Richmond Parks and Recreation Department will sponsor Tasty Tuesdays Sept. 28 from 5-8 p.m. at Irvine McDowell Park.
• The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife and the Richmond Outdoor Committee will offer a free hunter education course at the Richmond Teen Center from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Sept. 25 and 2-4 p.m. on Sept. 26. Pre-register at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/171776.
• Berea Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Fee Park.
• Millstone Festival, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Oct. 9, downtown Richmond. Vendor registration: richmond.ky.us.millstonefest and cost to set up is $50.
• Kentucky Humanities will present the 40th Annual Kentucky Book Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington Green.
———
