Community Calendar

• The Berea Tourism will host the 21st annual L&N Day will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the Berea Welcome Center. The event is free and open to the public.
• The Berea Parks and Recreation Department will have a Madison County Special Olympics Free Family Game Night 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 23 at the Folk Center.
• The Berea Parks and Recreation Department will have a Pooch Pooloza Dog Swim 5-7 p.m. on Aug. 10 at the Berea City Pool. A non-monetary donation for the Madison County Animal Shelter is recommended. Dogs must be friendly with other dogs and up to date on vaccinations.
• The Berea Parks and Recreation Department will have a free concert at Fee Park with the New Developments at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 21. Food trucks will be available on site.
• The Berea Parks and Recreation Department will have a “Grill and Chill” skate competition 1-3 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the Berea Skate Park.
• Berea Youth League sign-ups will be 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6 and Aug. 13 at the Folk Center.
• The Richmond Parks and Recreation Department will have a kickball pickup game event at 2 p.m. at Lake Reba on Adult Softball Field B. For more information, call (859) 623-8753.
• The Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 19-29 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Early bird admission tickets are available online at kystatefair.org/tickets through Aug. 5 at 11:59 p.m. and can also be purchased at participating Kroger locations. Prices increase on Aug. 6. Admission at the gate is $10 per person and $10 parking per vehicle.
• Levitt Amp Berea Music Series, Berea City Annex: Aug. 6, Swift Silver, Lance Rogers; Aug. 7, Brazukas and Kith and Kin; Sept. 3, SG Goodman, Tyler Devall; Sept. 4, Señora May and Robert Overbee and the Vulgar Movements.
• The Richmond Parks and Recreation will be having a Back to School Bash 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at Irvine-McDowell Park in Richmond.
• Berea City Pool, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Sunday, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Admission 18-over $3 ($2 Sunday), ages 3-17, $2 ($1 Sunday) and children 2-and-under free. Capacity 200 per session. The pool closes on Aug. 8
• Berea Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Fee Park.
• Berea Welcome Center Woodcarvers, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., each Wednesday, Berea Welcome Center
• Berea College Forestry Outreach Center, Saturday hike, 10 a.m. each Saturday. Group hikes with staffers, available on request. Star Gazing at Pinnacles Parking Lot, 9 p.m., July 19.
• Paradise Cove, Richmond, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-7 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Sunday, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. $6 per person (ages 4 and up), $5 Sunday and children under 3 are free. Capacity is 388 per session and preregistration required: parks.richmond.ky.us or https://richmondkyparks.activityreg.com.
• Millstone Festival, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Oct. 9, downtown Richmond. Vendor registration: richmond.ky.us.millstonefest and cost to set up is $50.
• Kentucky Humanities will present the 40th Annual Kentucky Book Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington Green.
———
If you have an item for the Community Calendar, call (859) 986-0959 or e-mail Libby at circulation@bereacitizen.net.
