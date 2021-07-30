Community Calendar

• The Madison County Fair and Horse Show will continue thru July 31 at the Madison County Fairgrounds, 6 p.m. each night July 27-30, $10 (carnival rides included); July 31, $15 (general admission), $5 added for carnival rides)
• The Berea Tourism will host the 21st annual L&N Day will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the Berea Welcome Center. The event is free and open to the public.
• The Kentucky State Fair is Aug. 19-29 at the Kentucky Exposition Center. Early bird admission tickets are available online at kystatefair.org/tickets through Aug. 5 at 11:59 p.m. and can also be purchased at participating Kroger locations. Prices increase on Aug. 6. Admission at the gate is $10 per person and $10 parking per vehicle.
• Levitt Amp Berea Music Series, Berea City Annex: Aug. 6, Swift Silver, Lance Rogers; Aug. 7, Brazukas and Kith and Kin; Sept. 3, SG Goodman, Tyler Devall; Sept. 4, Señora May and Robert Overbee and the Vulgar Movements. Virtual: July 30, Singing Bird Music School Teaching Artists; July 31, Berea College Traditional Music Ensembles.
• Caregiver Connection Monthly Meeting: Friday, July 30, Noon-1:30 at the Compassionate Care Center. Lunch provided. Free for any family caregiver. Share resources, tips, frustrations, joys, and more with fellow caregivers. Registration required. Learn more and register athospicecareplus.org or (859) 986-1500.
• The Richmond Parks and Recreation will be having a Back to School Bash 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at Irvine-McDowell Park in Richmond.
• Berea City Pool, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Sunday, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. Admission 18-over $3 ($2 Sunday), ages 3-17, $2 ($1 Sunday) and children 2-and-under free. Capacity 200 per session.
• Berea Farmers Market, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Fee Park.
• Berea Welcome Center Woodcarvers, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., each Wednesday, Berea Welcome Center
• Berea College Forestry Outreach Center, Saturday hike, 10 a.m. each Saturday. Group hikes with staffers, available on request. Star Gazing at Pinnacles Parking Lot, 9 p.m., July 19.
• Paradise Cove, Richmond, Monday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 3:30-7 p.m., Monday-Saturday. Sunday, 1-3 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. $6 per person (ages 4 and up), $5 Sunday and children under 3 are free. Capacity is 388 per session and preregistration required: parks.richmond.ky.us or https://richmondkyparks.activityreg.com.
• Millstone Festival, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Oct. 9, downtown Richmond. Vendor registration: richmond.ky.us.millstonefest and cost to set up is $50.
• Kentucky Humanities will present the 40th Annual Kentucky Book Festival on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Lexington Green.
• Summer Music Series, each Friday, 7 p.m., Richmond Centre, July 30, Rewind.
