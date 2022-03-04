I was so excited to see both the girls’ and boys’ basketball teams at Madison Southern doing so well by winning the district titles.
Why am I excited? I don’t even have any children in this age group. I am excited because I have known the families of some of the players for several generations. I have seen their parents’ Facebook posts chronicling the successes of the season.
I don’t even have to guess at the years these kids have played Little League, travel leagues, and at school to achieve their dreams. Not only the athletes have worked and sacrificed but their families also. Parents and grandparents taking them to practices and games, trying to make sure they have the necessary equipment, providing the team snacks or all those meals on the go.
None of them would trade these family experiences for anything now. It’s worth it all to have worked together toward a goal and see it finally come true.
The work ethic these kids have is surely passed down. Liz Rose Photography recently did some pictures for my family. It’s easy to see her son Jay Rose shares her work ethic.
Her pride shines through in her posts about his impressive stats for his sophomore year. Mr. Smith, the former coach at Kingston, has an athletic son. He plays other sports, too. In football season, I always root for his safety and success.
The girl’s team has a couple of familiar names on it for me, too. Mrs. Daniels from the Kingston Family Resource Center has a daughter playing on the team. I remember when she was just a little girl starting school. Her Mom has surely made Kingston a better place for students and parents alike. Another standout name is Wooten. I know her grandparents, and parents. I have enjoyed seeing her picture in the paper when she is fighting for the ball. I know her family is extremely proud.
I get to be secondhand proud of all these kids.
Some I might have only seen being dropped off at Kingston, but in a small town, I still feel a connection. That’s the good thing about living in Berea. You still feel like you have a part in local events.
I look forward to scanning the Berea Citizen to see if I recognize any names. I admire these students for their tenacity, courage, discipline, and their mental and physical discipline.
I daresay that most of these athletes also do well in their school studies and are involved in other extracurricular activities.
