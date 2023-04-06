The Berea Kiwanis Club will have its annual Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 8, at the Berea Skate Park.
The event will begin at 10 a.m. and prizes will be awarded to the oldest and youngest, ages 0-10 and special needs children. The egg hunt will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature a bouncy house and participants can take photos with the Easter bunny. First Responders with their vehicles also will be on hand for the event.
New for this year will be a candy-free zone for children with food allergies. The Berea Library, a rescue dog also will be in attendance.
Berea Mayor Bruce Fraley will kick off the event, now in its 85th year.
• Berea Pride will have its second Easter Egg event from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, April 8 at Memorial Park. The Easter Bunny also will be making an appearance and the Madison County Fire Department will be at the event from 1-2 p.m.
Tom’s Traveling Coffee and Kona Ice food trucks will be on hand as well as Soulful Creation. The Easter Egg hunt will be at 2 p.m. and Berea Kids Eat will offer a basket of goodies and also will donate cupcakes for the attendees and their children.
