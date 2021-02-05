Everyone has a different idea of what a family looks like.
Growing up in the country, we really define it differently than most. To many of us, family are the roots that ground us and anchor us into the world, never allowing us to forget who we are or what we came from. I am always surprised when people say they don’t know their neighbors or aren’t close with their cousins. That just isn’t the community I grew up in, though I know not every community is as fortunate as we are.
Living in a small town, most of us around here live fairly close to family. If you know the Grants, you know most of us never stray very far from Kirksville. My grandparents and aunts-uncles, and cousins all lived within just a few miles. Attending church on Sunday and going out together for dinner was a normal part of the week. Many families share this experience. I still see folks gathering at homes with their families after church on Sunday.
My nana, Jakie Barnes Rowlette, grew up in Newby — just around the bend from Kirksville. Her dad preached some at Newby Baptist. She watches “The Waltons” and often reminisces about her own childhood because of the stark similarities. When Nana grew up in Newby, there were multiple stores in Kirksville and Newby. She has often recalled that Mr. and Mrs. Burris, Bill and Rey Long, Mr. and Mrs. Agee, and her family would have Christmas together the Saturday prior to Christmas day. They exchanged gifts, ate together, and spent time just as a family would.
This type of bond continues in our community today. For instance, Ann Masters gifted a teacup and saucer of her own to my husband and me and attached a sweet card between the saucer and stand when we got married. That teacup and saucer meant the world to me when I opened them. I grew up going to cookouts at Shelby Joe and Ann’s house in Poosey, as many of us around here did. Everyone who attended was made to feel like family. We cooked together, ate together, sang together...and very few of us were biologically related. But, it still felt like family.
The Roundhill General Store is another example of these strong community bonds. Each owner has left their mark. Billy Dennis will always be remembered for his love of owls and UK men’s basketball. If you wanted to get Billy riled up, saying something negative about his Wildcats was a sure fired way to do it. Susie and Doug Tussey were consistently hosting a fish fry and rook tournament to bring us all together. I always enjoyed going into the store just to talk with Susie. She was always available to me for friendly advice and stories that I appreciated. Mike Friend and his family have warmed our hearts with their smiles and filled our stomachs with excellent food. Though new to our community, the Friend family quickly became our family, just as other owners before them. Mike takes great pride in making sure that elderly members of our community are getting what they need when they come into his store.
I suppose in a lot of ways we are quite a bit like “The Waltons.” It’s a small community with a lot of heart. Many of the families in Kirksville today have generations of shared friendships — The Kings, the Winklers, the Thomas family, the Grants, and the Tussey family all have ties that span through the years.
Those bonds are a special thing in a world like we live in today.
Family doesn’t always mean shared DNA. Sometimes, it’s simply just a lot of love shared between people.
———
Reach Carrie at (859) 582-4790.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.